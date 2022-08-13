When was the last time you scheduled an appointment with the “God and Son Service Station” in order to check on how you are doing in life? As we care for other people in life, we sometimes can lose touch with ourselves.
When we fail to schedule needed self-maintenance time, we can become overburdened even with doing good in life. Medical assistant Hannah King Dobbs shares, “When you are too worried/busy about doing good you can get lost in your walk.”
Dobbs suggests that one, “Stop focusing on all the good works and take time to meditate on why you are doing good works.”
Jesus encourages us to practice self-care by resting in him. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (St. Matthew 11:30.)
Wellness coach, author and health educator Elizabeth Scott, Ph.D., shares there are “Five self-care practices for every area of a person’s life.”
Physical self-care; Taking care of our body.
Social self-care; Nurturing our relationships with friends and family.
Mental self-care; Taking time to assess how we are thinking and being mindful as to what we are feeding our mind with.
Spiritual self-care; Whether you enjoy meditation, attending a religious service or praying, spiritual self-care is important.
Emotional self-care; It's important to have healthy coping skills to deal with uncomfortable emotions.
We schedule “maintenance appointments” for many situations. We need to schedule visits to the “hot springs of renewal” so we can be revived, strengthened and restored.
Matt Glowiak, Ph.D., LCPC shares, “Engaging in a self-care routine has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, improve energy and more.”
Jesus extends to us his “Great Invitation:”
“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (St. Matthew 11:28-30.)
When anything in life goes too long without proper servicing, severe damage can occur. The time comes in life when we must “employ” internal disciplines such as meditation, prayer, fasting, study, simplicity, solitude, submission, service, confession, guidance, celebration, praise and worship.
It’s stated, “Self-care encourages you to maintain a healthy relationship with yourself so that you can transmit the good feelings to others. You cannot give to others what you don't have yourself. While some may misconstrue self-care as selfish, it's far from that. When you pay adequate attention to your well-being, you're not considering your needs alone. You're reinvigorating yourself so that you can be the best version of yourself for the people around you. Everyone around you also benefits from the renewed energy and joy you exhibit.”
Take the time to be serviced at the “God and Son Service Station.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.