Some people handle issues in life seemingly with ease, while some permit every little thing “get up under their skin.”
How do some experiencing severe difficulty in life handle these rough times by appearing to — as the gospel according to Steve Winwood suggests — “roll with it," while others become almost immobile when trouble comes in their lives?
We all experience disappointment, loss and change. At times, we all feel sad, anxious and stressed during times in our lives. But exercising resilience will greatly aid us to maintain a positive outlook on life.
Psychological resilience is the ability to mentally or emotionally cope with a crisis or to return to pre-crisis status quickly. Resilience exists when the person uses mental processes and behaviors in promoting personal assets and protecting self from the potential.
I am in full agreement with the need for psychological resilience to endure rough times, and I would add to this the need for one to also exercise spiritual resilience. Spiritual resilience is the ability to sustain one's sense of self and purpose through a set of beliefs, principles or values while encountering adversity, stress and trauma by using internal and external spiritual resources.
Everyone’s situation in life is different. People who demonstrate resilience tend to have a greater ability to handle stress-filled situations. The more resilient one is, the better they are able to endure stress, anxiety and challenging feelings that accompany trauma and adversity. Resilient people just find a way to overcome as well as rebound from setbacks.
“Sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.” (1 Peter 3:15.)
There is something in repetition. It’s stated that when we hear something more than once, we are inclined to accept it as true.
It’s stated, “Confidence is like a muscle. The more you use it, the stronger it gets.” The Apostle Paul speaking to King Agrippa stated, “I think myself happy.” (Acts 26:2.)
If I believe that I will succeed, there is a much better chance of success. The more one tells themselves they will achieve what they are going after, the chance of their doing so is also increased.
The more one assures oneself that they can make it through a very trying time, the greater the chance they have of making it through. The more we witness to others on why we love Jesus, the more we embrace and love Jesus encouraging others to do the same.
Actively display the love you have for the life God has blessed you with, even in the midst of the trials that sometimes come your way. Make the most of opportunities to strengthen your resiliency by giving thanks and speaking good things from your lips.
Beloved, let us be deliberate in our honoring God, proclaiming that we trust and love God.
“Be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice in God’s grace, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
