In life, we are given opportunities to improve on who we are. Sometimes we might be led to believe there is nothing else that could make us better. Something or someone tells us we have “arrived” in life. In fact, it could even be the person in the mirror telling us that we are perfect!
However, God declares to us, “Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, ‘Write: for these words are true and faithful.’” (Revelation 21:5.)
We are always works in process.
It is important that, no matter who one is, one is to never become above embracing the opportunity of having some improvement work done on them. A great person in my life I had the honor to pastor in Evansville, Indiana is Dr. Carl C. Lyles Sr. His credo statement was, “The room for improvement is the largest room around!”
It’s important for one to be confident in life, but never be so sure of yourself that you become overly prideful.
Socrates informs us to, “Know Thyself.”
You can always improve in life.
As you embrace the blessing of each new day, meditate on this truth, “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.” (Proverbs 16:18.)
Beloved, always welcome an invitation from the Holy Spirit to improve in life.
American self-help author and blogger Mark Manson shares “there’s a paradox with self-improvement and it is this: the ultimate goal of all self-improvement is to reach the point where you no longer feel the need to improve yourself.”
Think about it. The whole goal of improving your productivity is to reach the point where you never have to think about how to be more productive. The whole point of pursuing happiness is to reach the point where one no longer has to think about being happy.
The desire for perfection is a double edged sword. Striving for perfection can provide drive and encouragement to be your best. On the flip side, it can create frustration, disappointment, fatigue and stress as you continue to strive for the unachievable. Perfectionism can take many forms and can impact people differently and in all areas of life.
It is stated, “Perfectionism presents itself as having unrealistically high standards accompanied by the tendency to be overly critical in your evaluations of yourself or others. For example, you may find that making mistakes is unacceptable. As a result, you may be excessively critical of yourself when inevitably mistakes are made. Often, beneath the surface of perfection is grounded in a need to be liked, accepted and valued.”
A caution in always striving to be and do better: It is stated that “I’m striving for 100 because 99 ½ just will not do!” Still, be fair to yourself and acknowledge only God as being perfect.
“And a certain ruler asked him, saying, good master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? And Jesus said unto him, ‘Why callest thou me good? none is good, save one, that is, God.’” (St. Luke 18:18-19.)
As you improve on yourself, also be kind to yourself!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you); families matter; and be safe!
