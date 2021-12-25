Today is Christmas!
Charles Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol.” Ebenezer Scrooge has to deal with his past greed and selfishness.
Scrooge asks the spirit if this future can still be changed, but the spirit does not reply. Scrooge begs the spirit for another chance, promising to change his ways — and wakes up in his bed on Christmas Day.
Overjoyed, Scrooge commits to being more generous and compassionate; he accepts his nephew's invitation to Christmas dinner, provides for Cratchit and his family and donates to the charity fund. In the end, he becomes known as the embodiment of the Christmas spirit and as a “second father” to Tiny Tim.
Yes, today the Christmas gifts are to be opened. But do you know that the best gift is still to be given?
Have you ever thought of the many ways you have gifted others? How the lives of so many people would have been so very different this year if you had not been there for them, embracing the fact that in the midst of it all, your life is a gift from God — a gift is to be shared with others. Be very clear that because of your life, the lives of others have been made better.
Always strive to place human need above riches and wealth. Let’s join God in the pursuit of making someone else’s existence a bit more bearable, tolerable, fulfilled and blessed. Jesus reminds each of us of the infinite value and benefits of investing ourselves in people instead of in the world of money and possessions.
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (St. Matthew 6:19-21.)
Beloved Jesus never suggested we resign ourselves to be poor and without means. Yes, the Bible instructs us, “money answereth all things.” (Ecclesiastes 10:19.)
Still, the true measure of our humanity really has nothing to do with power, position or possessions, but with how we use our power, position and possessions to bless others. It’s how we live our lives on a day-to-day basis.
Whatever your past has been, remember that God loves you and you are a great gift from God. No matter what you might not have right now, remember that God loves you and you are a great gift from God.
At the moment of your greatest despair, look up and say, “I am gifted!”
Remember the same God who looked at nothing but the dust of the earth and made you and me has also endowed us with great gifts to bless others with.
Share your blessings in and out of season. Help make a difference in someone’s life. Share your blessings because you’ve got so much to give. Share your blessings; make someone’s life special.
The best gift to be given on Christmas Day — or any day — is that of yourself to others!
I’m just saying!
Merry Christmas!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
