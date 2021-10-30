I teach and coach spiritual formation. “The focus of spiritual formation is the process of being conformed to the image of Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit guides one’s ongoing journey toward union with God for the glory of God and for the sake of others.” (2 Corinthians 3:17-18.)
In "5 Facets in Spiritual Formation," John R. Throop, priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, Virginia, shares: "The five facets of spiritual formation, then, are: reflective reading, active repentance, total stewardship, penetrating prayer, and community accountability. As we consider specific practices that aid in formation, it is essential to be prepared to surrender time. Spiritual formation cannot be found in a 'Five Minutes to Improved Spirituality' product. Be prepared to change the pattern of your life to practice the purposes of God."
Spiritual growth is an everyday quest of becoming more acquainted with the power and love of God. Never get so far from the first time you received Jesus as your lord and savior that you develop “spiritual amnesia.” Still hear the voice of Jesus say unto you, “Come unto me.”
Remember the first time you proclaimed you were going to live your life to please God? It’s important to routinely take a look at your witness for Christ. When was the last time you just wanted a fresh anointing from the Holy Spirit?
I do not know what situation it was that caused you to say “It’s me, O Lord, standing in the need of prayer.” I do not know what it was that caused you to exclaim “God, I’m ready to serve you.” But I’m sure that it was a serious time in your life — serious enough for you to make a public confession that a wonderful change had come over your life. Remember the first time you intentionally made your confession of faith?
For a relationship to grow and thrive every day, it must be seen as a beautiful garden to be carefully manicured. Always strive to be available for the opportunity of God’s purpose in your life to become clearer.
Ask the Holy Spirit daily to "Consecrate me now for thy service, Lord, by thy power of grace divine." Oh, I feel a "preaching moment" coming on! When was the last time you sought the holiness of God? When was the last time you humbled yourself in the presence of God? Your spiritual formation will enable you to serve God better!
George Fox, founder of The Religious Society of Friends (also referred to as the Quaker Movement) shared: "Let your lives preach, let your light shine, that your works may be seen, that your Father may be glorified. This has the praise of God, and they who do so come to answer that which God requires, to love mercy, do justly, and to walk humbly with God."
God renews his relationship with us daily. “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22-23.)
Beloved desire to seek God daily in word and by deed. Always make time to pray, praise, worship and serve God.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good and attend worship.
