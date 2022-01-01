Happy New Year!
On Dec. 29, 2021, at 5:02 p.m., Evangelist Catherine Louise Carson caught her flight to glory on the “God and Son Airline.” Beloved, thank you for your prayers and love!
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele shares, “Mike, here are my wishes for the new year:
“As I reflect on the past year, the present state of our world and country, my prayers are that God will grant all of us the wisdom to discern the difference between fact and agenda. So many people have been pulled into agendas that are not based in fact and therefore are making poor decisions for themselves and their family.
“My second wish is that fentanyl and methamphetamine would become obsolete and that those with addiction issues would receive and accept the help they need to return to a productive life.
“My third wish is that everyone would learn to just be nice!”
The new year will surely present new challenges, possibilities and situations for us.
New beginnings are wonderful opportunities to use the past to help shape our tomorrows. Let us review the past, embrace what we did well — and not so well — and determine how we can do better. This “drill” will help us enhance our future efforts in life.
The new year invites us to welcome new relationships pregnant with many opportunities for investing the love of God into so many other people.
I recommend that we invest in people. Investing in others is never a bad risk. No matter what stage of life someone is in, our concern and help will greatly assist them along in their journey. Paul explains the process of “pouring into” another, “I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase.” (1 Corinthians 3:6.)
Believe that, “Yes, I am my brothers’ and sisters’ keeper!”
If you want to see your dreams flourish, help someone else realize their dreams. God rewards people who believe that people are the world’s most precious resource and God’s most precious treasure. No one in life is insignificant.
“Feeling good for someone else’s success helps you generate the same feelings you need for your own accomplishments.”
American writer Dale Carnegie shares, “You have it easily in your power to increase the sum total of this world’s happiness now. How? By giving a few words of sincere appreciation to someone who is lonely or discouraged. Perhaps you will forget tomorrow the kind words you say today, but the recipient may cherish them over a lifetime.”
Remember and cherish those who were/are your cheerleaders in life.
Someone prayed for you and me. Someone believed in us. It’s our blessed duty and opportunity to do the same for others.
Through your helping others to embrace excellence, you will be apprehended by excellence. As you assist others to learn more about Jesus Christ, you learn more about Jesus Christ for yourself. Jesus leads the way in what investing in others is all about.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (St. John 15:13.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you); families matter and be safe!
