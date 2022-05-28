My prayers go out to anyone experiencing the effects of evil taking place in their life!
“Evil is profoundly immoral and wicked!”
A member of my Cycling Class, Beverly Blackburn Connor, shares that our world is in a state where all sorts of evil is taking place. She shared with me, “Mike, ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’” (2 Chronicles 7:14.)
I am in full agreement with this, but I also ask the question: how does someone deal with the effects of evil?
Now, should you believe that evil is the result of Satan’s influence in the world, we are reminded to “be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” (1 Peter 5:8.)
Let’s agree that evil can manifest itself through situations causing trauma, tragedy, personal crises, devastation and a whole list of things and events that occur in life inviting “drama” to take place in our life.
Still, let’s never elevate the power of evil over the power of good. French philosopher Jean Paul Gustave Ricœur, author of “Fallible Man” and “The Symbolism of Evil,” shares, “However radical evil may be, it cannot be as primordial as goodness.”
Persons of faith might tell someone experiencing the effects of evil, “Well, just have faith.” But at first hearing it might not always be that easy effectively addressing evil actions. Spiritual Services Staff Chaplain for Howard Regional Health, Paul Newman-Jacobs, shares, “When you say just have faith, it does not always feel compassionate or sensitive. One has to unpack it.”
In effectively addressing the grief that an evil action might bring about, one might have to analyze the nature of what has happened by examining the tragic situation in detail.
When one is faced with evil and the experiences that evil actions might bring about, it is only natural and, in fact, healing to mourn.
Ricœur concludes, the “work of mourning is so important as a way of not allowing the inhuman nature of suffering to result in a complete ‘loss of self’ (what Freud called ‘melancholia’).”
Another staff chaplain at Howard Regional Health, Dan Hopkins, shares, “While it is never easy letting go of what happens, we must never let go of God’s comforting hand. God’s comforting hand is always where suffering is.”
Job, addressing all the evil that he experienced, declared to Satan, “For I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last he will stand upon the earth… All the while my breath is in me, and the spirit of God is in my nostrils; My lips shall not speak wickedness, nor my tongue utter deceit. God forbid that I should justify you: till I die I will not remove mine integrity from me.” (Job 19:25; 27:3-5.)
Good was first in the world, and it will always trump evil! “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship; and families matter!
