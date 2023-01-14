I thank God and am very appreciative to Kokomo’s Mayor, Tyler O. Moore, for finding me worthy to receive the 13th annual Faith and Community in Action Award during the annual Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast held at Cross America on Monday, January 9, 2023.
The award honors spiritually-based individuals or groups who contribute, through their time and talent, in making a positive difference in our community.
Sister Norma Fewell sincerely asked me, “Why do titles matter in life?”
A friend of mine Chuck McCoskey (C-Mac) shared, "Positions are temporary, as are ranks and titles, but the way we treat people will always be remembered."
Mayor Moore shared, “Some of the greatest and most influential leaders of our community and our congregations are not elected or appointed, but are instead blessed by God with a true servant’s heart. And because they then find favor with God, our city and its efforts also find favor with God.”
I’m in no way against the pursuit of positions and the titles. There is nothing wrong with pursuing opportunities and achieving them. But achievement does not make someone better than another in the eyes of God, nor should it in our eyes either!
Howard County Sheriff, Jerry Asher, shared, "No matter what position a person holds, they should treat the custodian the same as the CEO. I also adhere to the philosophy of Doctor Maya Angelou, ‘I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’"
Howard County Sheriff Department Lead Chaplain, John Murdoch, shared, "The effective leader is able to focus, through eye contact, with the person with whom they are communicating indicating that this individual is special, heard and respected. The ineffective leader is not paying attention because they are looking around the room to see whom they can talk to next."
Let’s always strive to be respectful and kind to each other. Despite whatever title or position we hold, we all are very important to God!
It’s been said that the consequence of a present action can form an impression on the future linked to systems of cause and effect. This might even be called “karma.”
The Apostle Paul shared, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” (Galatians 6:7.)
Actor Jimmy Durante shared after being slighted by someone, “You had better be nice to people you pass on the way up; for you may pass them again on the way down.”
I’m sure Evangelist Cathy is sharing with me, “Michael, your award is really nice but now you really need to take out the trash!”
Sister Norma, I’m not sure if I answered your question. I’m very appreciative of the positions and titles God has blessed me with (as you are for yourself also). One thing for sure: let's continue striving to practice the golden rule by treating others the way we want to be treated.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
