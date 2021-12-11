When was the last time you told someone, "thank you"?
Someone did something for you that "blew your mind!" It left you speechless.
Someone "spoke a word on your behalf." Someone did something for you, and in some cases, you will never know who did it.
It’s strange how beneficence works — favor received that we really aren't worth of. However, God blessed us anyhow!
Each and every one of us at the beginning of the day and at the close of night should take quality time to praise God for his many blessings toward us. A "redaction" of Psalm 124:1 that we might want to hang up somewhere, in a major place for all to see, is: “If it had not been the Lord who was on my side!”
Never be shy in your giving out "thank-yous," and do not overlook anyone! There’s enough thanks to go around many times over to so many people. Know that there are no major or minor blessings — just blessings.
As you travel through life, you will never run short of opportunities for giving thanks for things that have taken place in your life. The Apostle Paul shares, “In everything, give thanks: For this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18.)
Just think about all the opportunities available for you to share concerning how glad you are for what has been done for you. Always take an opportunity to express your gratefulness for what has been done for do for you. Beloved, strive to always operate out of a posture of thankfulness for being a recipient of God’s love toward you. Despite the errors and mistakes you make in life, know that because of God’s grace, you are still in the running in life because of God’s favor!
Know you are a recipient of God’s blessings, of all types, from all places, and through all persons. Be ready and willing to always share your blessings and favor with others.
"Being thankful is shown to make us more positive, more resilient and improve our relationships, too. People who regularly take time to notice and note the things they're thankful for experience more positive emotions, sleep better and express more compassion and kindness toward others."
Look in your mirror and proclaim, “Since I am blessed of the Lord and highly favored, it would be sheer robbery for me to not be a blessing to others!”
Reflect on all the wonderful things God has caused you to bless others with. Thank God for using you to bless another. How wonderful it will be for you to embrace the fact that you have been blessed in life and exclaim that you are so very appreciative of this.
When you take time to list the many blessings you have already received today, you will have major opportunities to give God praise for so many things in life.
Here is a great present to give: Just say thanks! Thanks to the all beneficent God!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
