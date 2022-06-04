My prayers go out to the family and friends of William Phillip "Phil" Thatcher.
Today I am reminded of the gospel according to Sister Sledge's “We are family.”
Among some of the awesome opportunities God has blessed me to be engaged in, I conduct diversity training in the public and private sectors.
Last Saturday, May 28, 2022, while discharging my responsibilities as Chaplain for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, I had the blessed opportunity to be engaged in ministry alongside Father Christopher R. Shocklee, pastor of Saint Patrick and Saint Joan of Ark Catholic churches and dean of the Central Deanery.
While we were ministering to a family in great need, some things came to my mind. Sure, all of us in life have some differences. But our sameness is such a blessing. Yes, we are diverse, but what makes us the same is that we are truly brothers and sisters related by the blood of Jesus.
The blood of Jesus is essential regarding human equality because we “are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Ephesians 5:21.)
The human “novella” (story) is the same for each and every one of us. “For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. For the body is not one member, but many.” (I Corinthians 12:12-14.)
While we were ministering this past Saturday, there were a number of differences in all of us present. But still at the beginning and end of the day every one of us were, and are, all the same.
Concerning the reality of all of us being equal members of the family of life, “If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together.” (1 Corinthians 12:26.)
St. Luke informs us, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth." (Acts 17:26.)
Father Shocklee shares, “In this large divide we have much more in common than dividing us. In spirituality, we find that our beliefs can be the same even if our way of life is different. We can have different values and that’s OK. What is important is we embrace the fact that God loves the person in front of me. When we do this, so many other dividing things in life disappear.
Someone who is different from me often helps to deepen my faith because they will often ask me questions I would not ask of myself.
St. Frances de Sales shares ‘envision the person you wish you were and realize they don’t exist because God chose you over the person you wish you were. Envision the person that annoys you and realize that God chose that person over who you wish that person was.’”
“Long, long ago God decided to adopt us into his family through Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 1.5.)
At the beginning and end of the day, yes, we truly are family!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you); families matter; and be safe!
