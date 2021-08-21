We live in a fast-paced, hurried and “got to have it right now” world. In the midst of this, in order to be effective and successful in life, one must invest quality work and time into whatever is being sought after. Quality is not always synonymous with speed.
The route to attaining one’s goal is not always a quick one. Sometimes it is a trial and error, a long and arduous adventure. It’s one thing to proclaim you have been called to do this or that, but it is totally another thing to effectively pursue it.
Aristotle stated: “We are what we repeatedly do.” “Excellence is not an act, but a habit.” Your becoming whatever in life is a day-in and day-out exercise of applying certain principles over and over again.
The poet Horace stated, “No man ever reached to excellence in any one art or profession without having passed through the slow and painful process of study and preparation.”
We live in a highly technological world. Information travels with blinding speed. Still, some things can only come the “old fashioned way” through pursuit and patience.
Solomon shares: “the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong.” (Ecclesiastes 9:11.) Jesus concerning the end times shares: “he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.” (St. Matthew 24:13.)
It’s stated that “patience is a virtue.” Patience is a golden quality. We can all benefit from having just a little bit more patience. While it takes a little longer, some of the the best meals are still the ones that take “all day” to prepare.
Legendary basketball coach John Wooden stated, “If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have the time to do it over?”
We want results in a rapid time frame, but excellence very seldom comes “overnight.” The statement regarding Carnegie Hall still rings true. “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice!”
Coach Wooden also commented, “Somebody asked me how come it took you so long to win a national championship? And I said, 'I'm a slow learner; but you notice when I learn something, I have it down pretty good.'” Coach Wooden led 10 teams from UCLA to attain the NCAA title.
Excellence sometimes requires long days, nights and long suffering.
Pursue your goals in life knowing there really are no shortcuts. While being in the process of becoming, help others in their process of becoming also! There’s room enough for all of us to realize our dreams.
Patience demands preparation, planning, execution and waiting. “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31.)
Your desire probably will not come overnight. But there are great rewards for your being patient. “The trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” (James 1:3-4.)
Sometimes simply slow down in order to claim your victory.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
