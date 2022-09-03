The gospel according to the artist formerly known as Prince shares, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life. Electric word, life.”
English poet John Donne proclaims, “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
There is truly an interconnectedness of all people.
I had the honor to attend Brother Richard B. "Dick" Moore’s Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. As the seating went, I had the opportunity to share a seat in the back of the church alongside the Knights of Columbus.
As I sat next to one of the gentlemen who I knew, he first took off his glove and then shook my hand. We then hugged each other. He looked at me and proclaimed, “We are all in this together!”
No truer words ever spoken!
I conduct professional diversity training for the public and private sectors. One thing is the awesome blessing of diversity and sameness! It is simply wonderful that we are different in so many marvelous ways while being the same in one very important and necessary way.
We all have different perspectives and experiences. We must always embrace opportunities to talk openly about our differences while also affirming our sameness. What two great gifts!
We are blessed to appreciate, learn and grow from our differences. But we must always affirm that we are alike because of the divine design of God!
St. Luke speaks from “great regions beyond” concerning our origin, proclaiming that God, “makes the creatures; the creatures don’t make him. Starting from scratch, he made the entire human race and made the earth hospitable, with plenty of time and space for living so we could seek after God, and not just grope around in the dark but actually find him. He doesn’t play hide-and-seek with us. He’s not remote; he’s near. We live and move in him, can’t get away from him! One of your poets said it well: ‘We’re the God-created.’” (Acts 17:26-28 The Message Version.)
Our sameness, and our differences, should always remind us of Peter’s proclamation concerning there being only one that is above all, “Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.” (Acts 10: 34-35.)
Quaker Jim Crew shared with me, “We are all trying to get to the same place!”
The gospel according to Kirk Franklin points out how important it is that we always strive to embrace each other. “I need you. You need me. We're all a part of God's body. Stand with me, agree with me. We're all a part of God's body. It is his will that every need be supplied. You are important to me. I need you to survive.”
Oh Evangelist Cathy, I feel like “getting a quick shout in” but let it suffice to proclaim we are a piece of this great fabric called “life,” woven together by the grace of God!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
