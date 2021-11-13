Hall of Fame professional football coach Tom Landry pointed out, "Today, you have 100% of your life left."
"Today is the first day of the rest of your life." This statement is attributed to Charles Dederich Sr., the founder of Synanon, a self-help community for drug abusers and alcoholics, based in California.
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2.)
Procrastination is a very powerful tool that attempts to deny us the opportunity to obtain what was there for us to receive. However, since we failed to make the effort to obtain our blessing, it might have passed us by. The only one to blame is the person looking in the mirror when procrastination is the culprit.
Joshua invited the Israelites to declare who they would serve — God or Satan. “Choose you this day who ye will serve.” Joshua made it very clear where he stood: “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15.)
Joshua’s words challenge us today to boldly take a stand and make a daily conviction to “dig one’s feet in the sand” and exclaim, “Today, I will get the job done!”
We pray: “Now I lay my soul down to sleep. I pray the Lord my soul to keep. But if I die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.” Tomorrow is not promised to anyone. So today is a great day to proclaim, “Today I will let nothing and no one stand in the way of my victory!”
Each and every day, announce: “Today, I will do a better job in serving my church, being available for my family, excelling in my job and loving God. God expects nothing less than my best today!”
Everyday we have two choices: We can choose to be in a good mood or a bad mood. When something adverse happens to us, we can choose to remain a victim, or we can choose to learn from it, heal from it, get over it and be victorious.
Today, each one of us will be asked by life to make some choices. Proclaim, “Today, I choose to trust in the Lord. Today, I choose to be a better person. Today, I choose to be better in what God has called me to do. Today, I am going to study more. Today, I’m going to love more. Today, I choose to be happy!”
Yesterday may or may not have been a great day for you, but today can be a major day for you! Embrace the fact that, through your faith in God, you can overcome any adversary of your yesterday or today.
Be determined to embrace and utilize a most precious gift of God — today!
The Psalmist declares, “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24.)
Roy Gammon reminded me of Hebrews 13:8: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.”
True ... But if there is something you really need to do, you might consider doing it today.
So, what will you do with today?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
