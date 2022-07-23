“How firm a foundation, ye saints of the Lord read, is laid for your faith in His excellent word! What more can He say than to you He hath said, To you who for refuge to Jesus have fled?
When through fiery trials thy pathway shall lie, My grace, all sufficient, shall be thy supply; The flame shall not hurt thee; I only design Thy dross to consume, and thy gold to refine.” (Stanzas one and four of “How firm a foundation, ye saints of the Lord.”)
Author, athlete and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual at The 2022 ESPYS on July 20. The award is given to an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger.
Evans is a highly decorated veteran. After suffering a life-altering injury while serving in the Army, he founded Team UNBROKEN, an adaptive racing team of mostly veterans who have experienced life-altering injuries, illness or traumas to compete in the world’s toughest competitions.
In receiving her award, Evans shared, “Put others first before yourself. Anyone listening tonight who is in a dark place I ask you to look and find that flickering light that is inside of you. Embrace your struggle for what it is. But know that you do not have to do this by yourself.”
Being able to place one’s trust in the leader of the team and the team members striving to be all in — helping to ensure the effectiveness of the team — is paramount for success.
Reciprocal trust in the team is the strong foundation that always enables one to withstand storms of any type that visit us from time-to-time.
The one true foundation which we can always count on and stand upon is Jesus Christ! In Christ alone we will stand tall and strong believing that in him we will persevere, especially when negative forces attempt to destroy the very fabric of our personal witness and integrity out from under us!
We are able to be victorious in life because we can always put our trust in God! Even when we fall, Jesus will assist us to pull ourselves back up!
As a leader, know that others are depending on you. As a member of a team, know that your team members are depending on you!
Senior product manager at Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, Abbey Lewis, shares, “Trust is a two-way street, and you can’t create a high-trust organization without mutual trust. How does a leader demonstrate trust in their team? It’s essential that they give team members autonomy and a reasonable degree of freedom over how they get their work done. Giving the team freedom doesn’t mean abandoning them. When the team is trusted, when they’re empowered, they’ll be able to get more done.”
Trust within a team is critical. What’s good for the leader is good for individual team members.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
