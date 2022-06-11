You are only in competition with yourself!
There is only one person you must keep your eye on, and that person is you!
Yes, there will be opportunities when you will be in contests with others. But the one you should really be concerned with is being in contest with yourself. It’s stated, “It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being better than you were yesterday!”
Yes, your development, growth and advancement often come by way of challenges, contests, games, matches, debates and the like. But in order to compete at a high level, you must first take yourself seriously and desire to sharpen your skills and abilities and advance your marketability to another level.
By always striving to improve yourself, you will continue embracing opportunities to meet your challenges and challengers head on. When you strive to take yourself seriously, you will always pave the way to embrace excellence.
Striving to be better is achieved by doing small things well daily. It’s asked, “How does one eat an elephant?” The answer is, “One bite at a time.” Former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell shares “If you are going to achieve excellence in big things, you develop the habit in little matters. Excellence is not an exception, it is a prevailing attitude.”
Motivational Speaker Nicola Lanese shares, “There are three laws that one must obey to surpass yourself and achieve massive success. These 3 laws are: Decision, Character, Challenge.”
The Law of Decision: If you want to change your life, you must make a life-changing decision. Success, self-mastery and happiness are all decisions you make, and so is surpassing yourself.
The Law of Character: If you want to surpass yourself, you absolutely must build your character. Not skills and methods, but character.
The Law of Challenge: To surpass yourself, you must challenge your limits and do the things that nobody else does. You must constantly do more.
The decision to be better than you were yesterday does not come by accident; it comes because of being deliberate. Building your character and working on yourself does not come by happenstance but on purpose.
Deciding to be better today than you were yesterday can sometimes be somewhat intimidating, but press on having faith in God. God comforts and encourages us by commanding us to, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” (Isaiah 41:10.)
Daily, you must put yourself to the test and overcome difficulty. The only thing that truly matters is who you believe you are. Begin each day by looking in the mirror and say to yourself, “Today I will be better than yesterday because yesterday is over. I can’t change or improve it anymore. However, I do have the power today to create, shape and influence the next hour, day and week. So I will start this day strong!”
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” (Philippians 4:13.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you); families matter; and be safe!
