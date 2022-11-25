Ryan hugs Kala to help console her as she calms down after having a meltdown on April 29. Ryan and Kala both have autism, and Kala who has nonspeaking autism, uses her emotions as one way to communicate with her parents.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan pushes Kala through Rock Hollow Golf Course on July 23 during the Emilie Hobbs Memorial Scholarship 5K in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala’s medals from their races hang in their home on April 6. Since they’ve started running together in 2020, they’ve run 19 races.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan packs for an upcoming out-of-town race as Kala does her online school.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala sit on the sidewalk outside their home and relax before going inside after a daily run along the Nickel Plate trail in Peru on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan holds up two shirt options and asks Kala to choose which one she wants to wear
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala clings to Ryan as she cries inside a tent Ryan set up in the yard on May 11. It was Kala’s first time in that new tent and being in a new place scared her.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan hold Kala as they bounce on an exercise ball. They both like motion, which they discovered helps them both manage their autism.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda, Kala and Ryan walk through the midway of the Circus City Festival on July 19.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala watches as Ryan cleans and resizes her wheelchair on July 19. Kala was playing a carnival episode on her iPad because Ryan told her they’d be going to the Circus City Festival in Peru later that day
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan gives Kala a kiss on the head as they sit in the midway of the Circus City Festival in Peru on July 19. Ryan likes to wear ear protection and sunglasses to help manage his sensory limits.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner, left, chats with other racers after crossing the finish line of the Emilie Hobbs Memorial Scholarship 5K in Peru on July 23. Ryan pushing Kala in her pink and green chariot in races usually brings on many questions from other runners or spectators
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala run the Emilie Hobbs Memorial Scholarship 5K at Rock Hollow Golf Course in Peru on July 23. They’ve run 19 races together since they started running together in 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The trees bloom around them as Ryan pushes Kala on the Nickel Plate trail on one of their daily runs on a spring day, April 29.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan helps Kala manuever down the Nickel Plate trail on her gait trainer on May 11. Kala has cerebral palsy, and is unable to stand and walk on her own.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Using her iPad as motivation, Ryan cheers for Kala as she sits up on her knees, one of the exercises she needs to do to help combat her contracting muscles on April 6.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan works with Kala in her gait trainer to help increase her mobility on July 7, while their cat Enoki watches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan puts Kala's leg braces on to help relax and stretch her muscles on July 7. Kala has cerebral palsy and the braces help her contracted muscles. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan helps Kala stand with her braces on July 7. Kala has cerebral palsy and the braces help stretch and support her muscles and increase her mobility. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala gets excited as Ryan tells her they are going on a race soon and works on packing up her racing wheelchair, called the ‘chariot,’ on April 29.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Peru's Ryan Steiner is the person he always wanted to be
Editor’s note: This is the third story in a three-part series.
Ryan Steiner loved his daughter Kala more than anything, but he was exhausted. She cried all the time and constantly craved physical contact. The stress caused Ryan to gain weight to the point where he struggled to lift or hold her.
But then he remembered how it felt when his feet hit the pavement. Running made the stress disappear. It cleared his head. It gave him time to think, or to just zone out.
So Ryan downloaded an exercise app to his phone, loaded Kala up in a wheelchair and they were off on their first run together. The experience felt like an epiphany.
Running gave them to do something together, and Ryan could get a break from holding her. It also gave him more energy to deal with Kala’s crying. But he soon realized the more they ran together, the less often she had meltdowns. Ryan said the movement made Kala happier and feel better. It was a safe way for her to start exploring the world.
Soon, the regular jogs led Ryan’s weight to quickly drop. He also started eating better, and his mood vastly improved. Now, instead of dealing with sadness or stress with pizza or ice cream, he ran.
“Losing weight was just a side effect of the thing that I did to make me OK,” he said.
Ryan started researching ultra-running, races that are longer than a marathon, and decided he wanted to do one with Kala. It was a big goal, but it kept the good momentum going.
They began to train, but when he told Amanda his plan, she thought it was crazy.
“He has a whole lot of zealous ideas of things that he thinks he’s going to do or things he thinks he can do,” Amanda said. “And I think part of having autism is that he dreams really big. And a lot of times bigger than possible. So I honestly at the beginning was like, ‘Yeah, OK, you’re gonna run an ultra-marathon? A mile is hard right now.’”
Still, Amanda and Ryan always dreamed of making Kala independent, despite the fact she has nonspeaking autism and cerebral palsy, and is unable to stand or walk without assistance. She also requires a shunt to prevent her brain from swelling, and a surgically placed G Tube that brings nutrition straight to her stomach.
“I think a lot of people are devastated by the news that their child has all these diagnoses,” Amanda said. “But from the very beginning, we were just really excited that she lived. So whenever she does something, we’re just like, ‘Well, they didn’t think you were going to do this, so how lucky are we?’”
The ultra-marathon training kicked into high gear after they bought Kala what they dubbed ‘the chariot,’ a green and pink racing wheelchair. Kala was over the moon the first time she and Ryan used it in their first official race in 2020.
As Ryan pushed her along the route, she rocked and screamed and cheered. When they saw other runners on the trail, Kala would look back, which signaled to Ryan she wanted him to yell encouragement to them, since that’s what other runners were doing for them.
As Amanda watched Ryan and Kala cross the finish line for the first time, she was in tears. She watched as her husband and daughter grinned ear-to-ear, feeling accomplished. It was then she realized running was having more of an impact than she ever could have imagined.
“I just am so proud of Kala being able to do something that huge and meaningful, and for Ryan to have come so far,” she said. “They’re both better people for having embarked on this adventure.”
COMMUNICATING WITH KALA
In 2020, they moved from Terre Haute to Amanda’s hometown of Peru to be closer to her parents. Ryan didn’t care where they lived, as long as it was within steps of the Nickel Plate trail. After all, he and Kala needed to run.
With the trail just outside their front door, jogging has become part of their daily routine, especially on a 1.7-mile segment where they don’t have to cross any roads where there could be loud traffic or bright lights. It’s a good option for when Ryan has to convince himself to walk out the door or the times when his anxiety levels are so high, he throws up.
Now at 41, Ryan has learned how to better manage his own sensory limits. If there are bright lights or lots of eye contact, he’ll wear sunglasses and a hat. If he wants to tune out sounds, he puts on noise-canceling headphones. He rarely leaves the house without his comfort fidget device, which he sprinkles with Patchouli oil to calm him.
“It’s like a trusted friend, a warm hug, like all those emotions that other people feel from someone else,” Ryan said. “It makes me feel that way.”
Today, Kala is 6, and Ryan is helping guide her through online school and developing her communication skills. Kala communicates with Ryan by making gestures and noises to him. As he listens to the tones and pitches of her ‘oos and ees,’ he can tell whether Kala is upset or content.
But if Kala feels like she’s not being understood, she escalates to more physical contact, like taking off his glasses or sometimes biting. Ryan understands her frustration. When he was a kid, he’d hit people when he felt like he was being misunderstood.
“There are so many ways that she’s like me that it’s like looking in the mirror sometimes into my own past,” Ryan said. “I understand how hard it was for my parents, now. But also, I understand how hard it was for me to be there. So I really try very hard to support Kala through it, even though it’s hard for me. Because I want her to get where I am with a lot more self-assurance.”
These days, they both know how to help each other when one of them is having a meltdown. When it’s Kala, Ryan knows she needs hugs and pressure and touch to make her feel better.
If it’s Ryan, Kala curls up in his lap and wraps her arms around the top of his head, trying to give him the pressure she thinks he needs. She wants to help him in the same way he helps her when she’s upset.
In the past, Ryan would have struggled to deal with so much physical touch. But with his daughter, that struggle is easier.
“Kala has become an extension of me,” Ryan said. “Her need to touch me all the time is not as wearing on me. It’s something that I’ve accepted as my existence. As an autistic individual who decided to become a parent, I had to put that all those have-tos about myself on the shelf, because her have-tos became more important.”
Sometimes it’s guesswork trying to figure out how Kala is feeling since she doesn’t speak.
But she discovered her own unique way of communicating using her iPad to play clips from her favorite shows like “Dora the Explorer,” “Bubble Guppies” or “Team Umizoomi.”
To tell Ryan she wants to go for a run, she uses an episode of Dora the Explorer where the characters are in a rowboat in a river. Kala associates the movement of the characters in the rowboat to her chariot. When the show repeats the words “bridge, rock, waterfall,” Kala associates that with their favorite part of the Nickel Plate trail.
If Ryan tells Kala about a race coming up, Kala will immediately switch over to an episode of “Team Umizoomi” about a big boat race.
When it snowed last winter, Kala picked a different show where they sang about a winter wonderland. Kala would look around at the snow around her, hit play on her iPad and start giggling. When Amanda and Ryan told her they were getting a new kitten, Kala played an episode where the characters get a new puppy.
“She understands the context of things that are said in her show,” Ryan said. “Then she transfers them over. Every time that she successfully used one of her shows to communicate, she would try to find another way to do it. She’s very perceptive of the world around her in ways that people do not give her credit for.”
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Each time Ryan goes out for a run on the trail with Kala, they both feel a little safer, and Ryan feels a little more healed.
“There’s this beautiful little girl in a wheelchair who’s looking at me, like I am the best thing in the world,” Ryan said. “And that makes me seem lovable because she loves me. The world gave me a chance.”
Running has also had its physical benefits, too. It ultimately helped Ryan lose over 500 pounds.
Years ago, he thought losing weight would solve all his problems. But when he started running with Kala, it wasn’t about losing the weight. He just wanted to be healthy enough to take care of his daughter.
But more than anything, running provides Ryan a way to connect. It’s what had initially connected him to Amanda, then to his daughter. Now, he’s made friends with many members of the running community.
“It feels physically good to be here where I am, but what feels amazing is to be able to go out and run for hours and hours,” Ryan said. “It makes me feel whole and alive and connected in a way I never really felt.”
Since they started running, Ryan and Kala have participated in 19 races, and they’ve racked up over 3,000 miles on the trails together. All those races have given Ryan and Kala a unique opportunity to share their story with other runners, who are curious about the girl in the pink and green wheelchair.
“For me, running a race is about showing people that Kala’s here, and she exists and she’s happy, and showing her that people will accept her,” Ryan said. “They just engage with both of us because we’ve just done something really cool together, and they want to know about it.”
On a spring day, as sunlight streams through the pink-blossomed trees that canopy the Nickel Plate Trail and Little Pipe Creek bubbles from below, Ryan pushes Kala along and can’t help but feel extremely lucky.
Looking back, Ryan said, he’s lived many lives and faced what sometimes seemed like insurmountable odds. But he survived, and he’s braver for it. All his life, people told him what he would become. Today, he is finally the person he always wanted to be.
Now, he lives to help Kala become brave, and teach her to dream big dreams, even if they seem outrageous.
“I run with her so that I can have the cognitive power to teach her the little things she needs, and show her the world so that she can be better and have a better life than I had,” Ryan said. “I want her to have a life in a world that wasn’t the same as mine.”
Ryan Steiner runs as he pushes his daughter Kala in her chariot, while his wife and Kala’s mom Amanda rides her bike alongside them on the Nickel Plate trail on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Due to being on a slew of medications growing up and stress-eating, Ryan weighed over 600 pounds when he turned 18, the age he is in this photo.
Photo Provided
17-year-old Ryan, right, with his younger brothers, after Ryan got out of jail and spent a large part of his childhood in institutions and juvenile detention facilities.
Photo Provided
A chart Ryan made about running with Kala and all the things that came from it and led to it hangs in a room in their Peru home on Aug. 18.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner does pull ups as he works out in his home on April 6. Steiner has lost over 500 pounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan lifts a weighted bag over his head as he works out on April 6. The amount of weight in the bag equals Kala’s weight. One day Ryan hopes to run a race where he carries her on his shoulders.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
While Kala naps on April 13, Ryan paces through the living room and the kitchen as the family cat Scuz walks alongside him. Pacing is a way for Ryan to self-soothe and relax.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
In between packing to travel for a race, Ryan refills Kala’s G Tube bag with formula at their Peru home on April 29.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan leaves visual reminders like notes and a row of bottles and cups to remind himself to stay hydrated, to help keep him on track, like on April 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan wakes Kala from a nap to ask her if she’s ready to go for a run on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner preps Kala’s chariot with a rain cover and blankets on a wet and chilly spring day run on the Nickel Plate trail on April 13. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda consoles Kala while Ryan works on putting together her racing wheelchair before the start of a race in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan makes faces as he plays with his daughter Kala before the start of a 5K in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner takes a selfie with his daugther Kala at the end of a run on the Nickel Plate trail on July 7.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala hang out together near the finish line as they cheer on the other finishers of the Emilie Hobbs Memorial Scholarship 5K in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner loads up Kala’s racing wheelchair into the back of the van as he prepares to travel to a race on April 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan reaches his hand out to Kala as he shows her that her chariot is ready and they are going to go on a run on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala run on the Nickel Plate trail together on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan checks on his daughter Kala as they go for a run on the Nickel Plate trail on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner blows bubbles as his 6-year-old daughter Kala eyes them suspiciously. Blowing bubbles was part of Kala’s weekly online music therapy class on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A photo collage of Ryan and Amanda hangs on a wall in their Peru home. They met in 2014 and Amanda introduced Ryan to running. He proposed to her on their favorite trail.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala’s scrapbook from her birth and first few months includes photos and many hospital visitor stickers. Kala spent the first four months of her life in a hospital.
Provided Photo
One of the pages in Kala’s scrapbook from her birth includes her tiny foot prints. Kala, born at 23 weeks, weighed 1 pound 5 ounces.
Provided Photo
Kala was born at 1 pound, 5 ounces and the doctors gave her a 3% chance of survival.
Provided Photo
Ryan, Amanda and baby Kala, who was born at 23 weeks and spent the first four months of her life in the hospital. Provided Photo
Provided Photo
Before going on a run, Ryan Steiner cleans out Kala’s G Tube bag in the kitchen as their cat Scuz watches on April 6. Ryan wears reflective sunglasses and ear protection when he runs to help protect his sensory limits.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan kisses Kala’s foot as he wakes her up from a nap on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan changes out Kala’s G Tube in her stomach on April 29. Kala’s G Tube needs to be changed about every two months. She has been G Tube fed since birth.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda hugs Kala as she and Ryan talk in the living room on May 11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda, Kala and Ryan check out their newly-planted garden on May 11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan massages Kala’s foot to try to calm her down as she cries on May 11. When Kala has a meltdown she likes physical contact to help calm her down.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan gives Kala hugs and kisses as they hang out at home on July 7.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala touch foreheads as they take a break during online school on April 6.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala and Ryan play in the living room on April 6. Ryan became a stay-at-home dad after Kala was born due to her health issues.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan helps his 6-year-old daughter stand in an effort to help strengthen and stretch her muscles on April 6. Kala has cerebral palsy and is unable to stand or walk without assistance.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan uses Kala’s iPad as motivation for her to do certain exercises that will help strengthen her muscles.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala participate in Kala’s virtual music therapy session on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner rocks out to songs in Kala’s online music therapy to try to get her engaged in watching it on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner runs as he pushes his daughter Kala in her chariot, while his wife and Kala’s mom Amanda rides her bike alongside them on the Nickel Plate trail on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Due to being on a slew of medications growing up and stress-eating, Ryan weighed over 600 pounds when he turned 18, the age he is in this photo.
Photo Provided
17-year-old Ryan, right, with his younger brothers, after Ryan got out of jail and spent a large part of his childhood in institutions and juvenile detention facilities.
Photo Provided
A chart Ryan made about running with Kala and all the things that came from it and led to it hangs in a room in their Peru home on Aug. 18.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner does pull ups as he works out in his home on April 6. Steiner has lost over 500 pounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan lifts a weighted bag over his head as he works out on April 6. The amount of weight in the bag equals Kala’s weight. One day Ryan hopes to run a race where he carries her on his shoulders.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
While Kala naps on April 13, Ryan paces through the living room and the kitchen as the family cat Scuz walks alongside him. Pacing is a way for Ryan to self-soothe and relax.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
In between packing to travel for a race, Ryan refills Kala’s G Tube bag with formula at their Peru home on April 29.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan leaves visual reminders like notes and a row of bottles and cups to remind himself to stay hydrated, to help keep him on track, like on April 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan wakes Kala from a nap to ask her if she’s ready to go for a run on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner preps Kala’s chariot with a rain cover and blankets on a wet and chilly spring day run on the Nickel Plate trail on April 13. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda consoles Kala while Ryan works on putting together her racing wheelchair before the start of a race in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan makes faces as he plays with his daughter Kala before the start of a 5K in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner takes a selfie with his daugther Kala at the end of a run on the Nickel Plate trail on July 7.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala hang out together near the finish line as they cheer on the other finishers of the Emilie Hobbs Memorial Scholarship 5K in Peru on July 23.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner loads up Kala’s racing wheelchair into the back of the van as he prepares to travel to a race on April 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan reaches his hand out to Kala as he shows her that her chariot is ready and they are going to go on a run on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala run on the Nickel Plate trail together on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan checks on his daughter Kala as they go for a run on the Nickel Plate trail on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner blows bubbles as his 6-year-old daughter Kala eyes them suspiciously. Blowing bubbles was part of Kala’s weekly online music therapy class on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A photo collage of Ryan and Amanda hangs on a wall in their Peru home. They met in 2014 and Amanda introduced Ryan to running. He proposed to her on their favorite trail.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala’s scrapbook from her birth and first few months includes photos and many hospital visitor stickers. Kala spent the first four months of her life in a hospital.
Provided Photo
One of the pages in Kala’s scrapbook from her birth includes her tiny foot prints. Kala, born at 23 weeks, weighed 1 pound 5 ounces.
Provided Photo
Kala was born at 1 pound, 5 ounces and the doctors gave her a 3% chance of survival.
Provided Photo
Ryan, Amanda and baby Kala, who was born at 23 weeks and spent the first four months of her life in the hospital. Provided Photo
Provided Photo
Before going on a run, Ryan Steiner cleans out Kala’s G Tube bag in the kitchen as their cat Scuz watches on April 6. Ryan wears reflective sunglasses and ear protection when he runs to help protect his sensory limits.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan kisses Kala’s foot as he wakes her up from a nap on April 22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan changes out Kala’s G Tube in her stomach on April 29. Kala’s G Tube needs to be changed about every two months. She has been G Tube fed since birth.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda hugs Kala as she and Ryan talk in the living room on May 11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Amanda, Kala and Ryan check out their newly-planted garden on May 11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan massages Kala’s foot to try to calm her down as she cries on May 11. When Kala has a meltdown she likes physical contact to help calm her down.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan gives Kala hugs and kisses as they hang out at home on July 7.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala touch foreheads as they take a break during online school on April 6.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kala and Ryan play in the living room on April 6. Ryan became a stay-at-home dad after Kala was born due to her health issues.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan helps his 6-year-old daughter stand in an effort to help strengthen and stretch her muscles on April 6. Kala has cerebral palsy and is unable to stand or walk without assistance.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan uses Kala’s iPad as motivation for her to do certain exercises that will help strengthen her muscles.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan and Kala participate in Kala’s virtual music therapy session on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Steiner rocks out to songs in Kala’s online music therapy to try to get her engaged in watching it on April 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
