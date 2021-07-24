The definition of a “fairy tale” (also called a fairy story) is a story told for children involving fantastic forces and beings, such as fairies, wizards and goblins. In these tales, we are typically told a story in which improbable events lead to a happy ending.
God never intended for Jesus to be only a historical figure who did something in the past. Jesus is alive today, and through the ministry of the Holy Spirit and his gifts, Jesus brings his supernatural reality right into the midst of the local church.
This is why Paul told the Corinthians, “ … In everything you are enriched by him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge; even as the testimony of Christ was confirmed in you.” (1 Corinthians 1:5,6).
Permit me to consult the gospel of songstress Anita Baker and borrow some of the lyrics from her song “Fairy Tails.” I urge you to listen to this song in order to embrace her sentiments.
Baker shares, “I can remember stories, those things my mother said. She told me fairy tales, before I went to bed. She spoke of happy endings, then tucked me in real tight. She turned my night light on, and kissed my face good night. My mind would fill with visions, of perfect paradise. She told me everything, she said he'd be so nice.”
Fairy tails are stories about “legendary types” of heroes and sheroes that did some major things in the past. Stories of those that transcended all manner of threats and forces in order to deliver the person(s) in question enabling them to succeed in whatever way.
However, as wonderful as fairy tales are, there might be some question as to the reality of them.
Baker laments, “The story ends, as stories do. Reality steps into view. No longer living life in paradise, of fairy tales. You never came to save me, you let me stand alone out in the wilderness, alone in the cold. My story end, as stories do. Reality steps into view. No longer living life in paradise. No fairy tales.”
But not so with Jesus.
The reality that Jesus is no fairy tale is supported by Peter’s reflecting on his experience when he, along with James and John, beheld the glory of Jesus while on the mount at the transfiguration.
Peter declared, “We have not followed cunningly devised fables, when we made known unto you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty. For he received from God the Father honor and glory, when there came such a voice to him from the excellent glory, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” And this voice which came from heaven we heard, when we were with him in the holy mount. (2 Peter 1:16-18)
Fairy tails are so enchanting. Maybe it's a better choice to place your faith in Jesus Christ.
“Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.” (Psalm 20:7)
“I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” (Hebrews 13:5)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
