A deadly tornado swept across Kentucky on Dec. 10. Now, help from Indiana is underway.
Residents across Howard County have been pulling together in an effort to help the tornado victims of Western Kentucky, where 58 fatalities have been confirmed.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Joanie Kitts and her husband, Joe, drove to Mayfield, Kentucky, with a truck full of donations.
In a phone interview, Joanie Kitts said the couple decided to go south on Tuesday morning.
“I mean, it was just on the spur of the moment. You know, nothing was planned,” Kitts said.
They reached out to family, friends and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization to help them collect donations.
Kitts said they could see the wake of destruction roughly 100 miles from Mayfield. She described trees broken in half like toothpicks and houses reduced to slabs.
When they finally got to town — around noon — they stopped at Trace Creek Baptist Church, which is located in the 3500 block of State Route 131. There, Kitts said, one woman came over when they pulled in and asked where they were coming from.
“I said we're from Kokomo, Indiana. And she started crying and hugging me right away,” Kitts said.
There were two pole barn garages at the church ready for donations, but Kitts said the storage space hadn’t been filled yet.
She and her husband unloaded the truck, which was full of food, water, blankets, hygiene products and a few games for children. Kitts predicted that they were in Mayfield for about an hour.
“They had nothing. I mean nothing. But just probably the clothes on their back was all they had. I mean, it was just devastating for me,” Kitts said.
The Indiana Patriot Guard has also been collecting donations and plans to make a haul this week.
On Saturday afternoon, Anita Cochran, senior ride captain for North Central Indiana, loaded trailers with the help of her husband, Andrew. They were in the Hawg Heaven parking lot at 425 W. Defenbaugh St. from noon to 4 p.m.
Anita Cochran said people were reaching out from all over the county. One woman said she would drive to Kokomo from Greentown to deliver supplies.
The North Central Indiana region of the Patriot Guard started collecting donations Friday night. By the time they started at Hawg Heaven, they had already filled a few trailers.
“We’ve already had an awesome turnout,” Cochran said. “Just from our little Kokomo town, we’ve done really well.”
After Hawg Heaven, they planned on going to the Dollar General in Burlington. Then, on Sunday, they collected donations at Brandt's Harley-Davidson in Wabash.
Julia Corsair, a part-time employee at Hawg Heaven, contributed garbage bags full of clothes and blankets to the pile of donations.
She said she learned what it was like to come home to a house torn apart after the 2016 Kokomo tornado.
“It feels like your whole life is ripped to shreds,” Corsair said.
Inside the trailer, the Cochrans were sorting through Christmas toys, hygiene products and food. But the most helpful donations, Cochran said, were the flashlights, batteries, work gloves and extension cords that made power generators more useful.
During a phone interview on Saturday afternoon, Joe Petro, state captain for the Indiana Patriot Guard, said there were already 13 cargo trailers ready for Kentucky.
Originally, he had planned on only one or two trailers. Then, he reached out to leadership across the state, who then announced on Facebook where and when they would be collecting donations.
“It just kind of exploded from there,” Petro said.
Frito Lay donated four pallets of chips. Pretzels Inc. in Bluffton donated a pallet of snacks. Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne donated 10,000 pounds of dog food, with 6,000 pounds that took up a full flatbed trailer.
A convoy of Patriot Guard members are planning to leave for Kentucky at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
They aren’t going to Mayfield, though. They plan on arriving at Carson Park in Paducah, Kentucky, around 11 a.m.
Petro’s contacts in Kentucky explained Mayfield is being overwhelmed with resources. So to allow easier storage, they’re stopping roughly 25 miles north of Mayfield.
From there, the donations will be given to veteran organizations that have opened their doors to the general public.
For more information on donating, visit ABATE of Howard County on Facebook or call 800-232-2283.
