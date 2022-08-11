Months of preparation have led rubber duck enthusiast Adam Rood down a path of secrecy.
A small portion of his considerable rubber duck collection, as well as other prizes, will soon find new owners during a statewide treasure hunt.
Initially, Rood said, he came up with the idea to hold a statewide treasure hunt after stumbling upon a geocache Facebook group with members who were interested in a large-scale event. He had also been trying to figure out how to grow his YouTube channel, Driving Me Quackers, at the same time.
There will be 10 treasure chests hidden throughout the state, Rood said. Each chest will contain a $20 Amazon gift card, a signed copy of Lisa Fipps’ “Starfish” and as many rubber ducks as Rood can fit.
Although he couldn’t say where exactly each of the treasure chests would be hidden, Rood explained chests would be hidden in Adams, Howard, Marion, Monroe, Noble, Scott, Vigo, Warrick, Wayne and White County.
Rood said the treasure hunt took three months to organize. He had to call possible hiding spots around the state to get permission to stash his treasure chests.
The treasure hunt will begin at noon on Aug. 27. On that Saturday, Rood plans to release a YouTube video explaining how each chest can be found. If all goes well, he hopes to bury the Howard County chest and keep an eye out for the lucky treasure seeker who gets to it first.
Rood explained he started his YouTube channel after winning a large rubber duck from a Steak & Shake claw machine. When he got home, he decided to torment his roommate with the loud rubber duck and post the video on social media.
After receiving positive feedback, he decided to start a YouTube channel.
Rood also drives a Jeep Wrangler and explained the community of Jeep owners are often associated with rubber ducks.
“I wondered what a rubber duck-themed YouTube channel would look like and that’s kind of what I want to evolve this into,” Rood said, adding he has roughly 5,000 rubber ducks at his house.
After the treasure hunt, Rood plans to run across the state dressed as a duck.
When he isn’t producing content for Driving Me Quackers, Rood works at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library as an information technician and facilities assistant. He’s also a part-time firefighter in Taylor Township.
Rood released a promotional video for the treasure hunt on Tuesday, which can be found on his YouTube channel.
