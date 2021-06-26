Should schools have in-person instruction?
That was the major question and debate that school administrators and parents were discussing last year as the world was forced to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though information on the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not as plentiful as it is now, we did know it spread through the air and that it spread quicker in small, indoor spaces that have a lot of people in them. That — coupled with the fact many teachers are older in age and were at a greater risk of severe illness or even death if they caught the virus — made the notion of in-class instruction last spring and fall preposterous.
On the other hand, people advocating for in-class instruction pointed out that young children and adults don’t seem to be as affected by the virus, nor do they spread it as easily. They also pointed out the inferiority of online instruction, arguing that students essentially losing a year of school was more dangerous to students than the virus.
For the 2020-21 school year, the state of Indiana essentially let school districts and local health departments decide how to proceed. That led to a wide variety of school districts either in full online instruction, full in-class instruction or a mix of both.
Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, associate professor of clinical medicine in the IU School of Medicine, said that during the study’s data collection period, 53% of the state’s schools opened in the fall semester, while the other 47% started the school year in a predominantly e-learning setting.
That turned out to be a perfect blend for researchers to study the effects that in-class instruction had on community spread of COVID-19.
A collection of researchers, doctors, statisticians and educators at Indiana University’s campuses across the state had a question they sought an answer to: How much did in-person instruction contribute to the state’s COVID-19 spread?
They saw how entrenched both sides of the debate were, but what did the numbers say? The last time the world went through a pandemic on this scale was more than 100 years ago during the Spanish Flu of 1918, so data on this particular issue was scant.
So what was found?
STUDY FINDINGS
The study, aptly titled “The effect of in-person primary and secondary school instruction on county-level SARS-CoV-2 spread in Indiana,” was published in April in the peer-reviewed medical journal “Clinical Infectious Disease.” A correlation of in-person classroom instruction and an uptick in community of spread of COVID-19 was found, but not as much as the researchers expected.
The team looked at 73 of the state’s 92 counties, accounting for 85.7% of the school corporations from the time period of July 12, 2020, to Oct. 6, 2020, to allow for at least six weeks of data collection following school openings.
The team found a “statistically significant relationship” between the proportion of students attending school in person and the local county’s daily cases of COVID-19 28 days later, but the increase was fairly small.
In numbers, every 10% increase of in-person instruction was associated with a daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the county equal to 0.336 per 100,000 people, or roughly one new case per 100,000 every three days.
Each 10% increase of in-person attendance, the study found, would result in an additional 20 new cases per day 28 days later, or an estimated 561 total new cases throughout the 73 counties.
“This work suggests that in Indiana, in-person instruction was associated with a subsequent increase in community-wide SARS-CoV-2, but this increase was quite small in proportion to overall daily new cases,” Bosslet wrote on Twitter. “If I am honest, I was surprised by these results. I think most of us thought in-person school would be associated with a higher proportion of new cases.”
WHAT CAN WE TAKE FROM IT?
The study’s findings don’t fit exactly in either all-or-nothing opinions of those advocating for either only e-learning instruction or only in-person instruction, but that wasn’t the ultimate goal of the study.
Instead, Micah Pollack, a professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest who also helped generate the study and conduct research, told CNHI News Indiana that the researchers wanted to give families and school administrators hard data so they could look at the risk and make a decision on their own.
“In retrospect, it should’ve been obvious that the results weren’t going to be extreme one way or another, but, instead, this kind of middle ground,” he continued. “What we found after we published the study — it was really funny — is people would take the study and use it to argue both sides.”
The study does have its limitations, as the group’s findings aren’t broken down by age, so it’s hard to correlate certain types of schools to surrounding community spread.
Both Pollack and Bossalet also said the data was collected before COVID-19 variants became prevalent in Indiana, leaving the study unable to examine how those may spread among children and local communities.
This year’s fall semesters will be quite different from last — in large part because of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, which have led to a decline in both cases and deaths statewide.
Currently, only one vaccine — Pfizer-BioNTech — is available for those ages 12 and older to receive, but that is expected to increase in the future. As a result of the vaccine age limit, and likely parent hesitancy and belief that the virus is not as dangerous to the young, those ages 12-19 make up only about 5% of those fully vaccinated in the state of Indiana.
But while things have changed for the better due to the vaccines, the researchers’ hope is that the study can give some data for parents and school administrators having to decide how to traverse the upcoming fall semester.
“It comes down to transferring public uncertainty and putting numbers on it so that we can say ‘Look, are you comfortable with 1% more cases in the community if we do 10% more in-person?’ and then you shift your discussion from having extreme viewpoints — where neither person really knows what’s going on or has any real evidence to support their argument — to somewhere where we can argue ‘Well, how much risk are we willing to take on?’ instead of just only e-learning or only in-person,” Pollack said.
