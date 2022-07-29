In a new partnership between Community Howard Regional Health and the Kokomo YMCA, free athletic services are now being offered downtown.
Athletic trainers who are employed by Community Howard will offer injury and mobility consultations, as well as instructions for warm ups, stretching, exercise technique and nutrition.
The trainers’ office will be upstairs in the MultiGen Room. Appointments will be offered on a walk-in basis and can also scheduled at eCommunity.com/KokomoYMCA.
There will be one trainer in the office Monday through Friday, and the schedule will be posted on the MultiGen Room door. Although the hours will be changing — the trainers also have to accommodate Howard County schools — the trainers will generally be at the YMCA during peak hours.
Brett Patterson, director of sports medicine services for Community Health Network, said the trainers will work with visitors on injury prevention and assess injuries. The trainers will also be able to demonstrate proper form using the gym’s equipment.
The partnership will also bring lunchtime seminars to the YMCA during the first Friday of each month. The first seminar, scheduled for Aug. 5, will address wellness, the benefits of exercise and healthy eating.
Trish Severns, CEO at the Kokomo YMCA, said the organization has already received positive feedback from visitors.
“We’re coming together collaboratively to really address the needs of the community,” Severns said.
Tony Budenz, director of marketing and communications for the Kokomo YMCA, added healthy living is one of the major focuses for the organization.
“We typically lean on partners like Community Howard that has an expertise,” Budenz said. “We need to bring people in who have the knowledge, and so we’ve been very excited about it.”
Budenz also referenced the YMCA scholarship, which covers membership costs for families that would otherwise be unable to pay for Y services.
“Now they’re in here, and free to them is access to their trainers. I mean, that’s a big deal,” Budenz said. “It’s impact on a daily basis and it’s impact to the community in that way.”
Jennifer Hindman, hospital administrator for Community Howard Regional Health, said the athletic trainers will also fill a gap in healthcare for downtown Kokomo.
