Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.