LONDON (AP) — Andy Serkis, who is perhaps best-known as the actor behind the computer-enhanced character of Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings’’ and “Hobbit’’ films, talked to the Associated Press on set in Hertfordshire, England, after wrapping his part in the production of “A Christmas Carol’’ last summer.
This new version of A Christmas Carol,’’ starring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, airs as an FX Original Movie on Dec. 19, with encores Dec. 22, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worn such an uncomfortable costume,’’ said Serkis. “The costume’s really heavy. I’ve got an eye which is kind of a milky eye which I have no peripheral vision out of the right-hand side of my face. I’ve got long fingernails.”
He described shaving off the heavy beard as “joyous.”
“I feel so much better,” he said. “My son will speak to me now.”
Despite the discomfort of his “facial accoutrements,” this was a project Serkis couldn’t turn down.
This version of the classic Charles Dickens story was “plugged into the zeitgeist,’’ Serkis said. The script appealed to him, he said, because although it told the tale “through a 19th century lens, it feels incredibly contemporary — philosophically and emotionally and politically.”
“Everything is transactional in the world of Scrooge. Everything has a currency and a value and a monetary value. So, I think that sort of ultra or uber capitalist view is very much what Steven has been trying to grapple with,” Serkis said.
Serkis loves Dickens and isn’t surprised there have been so many screen versions of his work.
“At the end of the day, who needs another Christmas Carol?” he asked. “There’s so many ‘Christmas Carols’ and there’s so many versions of every Dickens story. But when you have a production company and a writer and a creative team that have such a unique and specific take on the source material, then it’s something you’d love to be involved in for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.