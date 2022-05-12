FILE - A logo of the German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2021. Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that could cause the brakes to fail or perform poorly. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday, May 12, 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)