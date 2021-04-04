Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University* and the Indiana State Dept. of Health**
WORLDWIDE*
Total cases: 130,992,478
Total deaths: 2,849,454
UNITED STATES*
Total cases: 30,695,502
Total deaths: 554,945
INDIANA**
Total cases: 609,910
Total deaths: 12,667
HOWARD COUNTY**
Total cases: 9,488
Total deaths: 211
NOTE: Miami County has 3,687 cases, 65 deaths; Tipton County has 1,590 cases and 43 deaths.
As of 1:53 p.m., April 4.
