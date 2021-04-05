Today
VFW bingo, {span}5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Chair Yoga, {span}10:30-11:30 a.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, visit greentownlib.org.
Growing Readers Unicorns & Rainbows Story Time to Go Kit, all day, all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations, help kids celebrate National Unicorn Day on April 9, each kit includes storybook, activity pages and craft, visit khcpl.org.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, {span}10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Walton American Legion chicken and noodles, {span}10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $6, carry-out and drive-thru only, open to the public, call 574-626-2625.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.