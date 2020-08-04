The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance & The Kokomo Art Association are holding the 2020 Kokomo Artist Alley Art Sale. This sale includes 14 amazing pieces of art by Indiana artists.
This online-only auction will close Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. and another item will close every 30 seconds. Purchases help support Indiana artists.
The art may be previewed anytime by visiting Kokomo Artist Alley or by visiting the Artist Alley Facebook page. To place a bid and for more information on each piece please go to kokomoartsale.com
