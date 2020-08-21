Ascension at Home-Kokomo has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs [SHP] as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers.
With the largest Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems [HHCAHPS] benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey, according to a press release.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.
"For the past several years, the agency has received the Home Care Elite award, which means we have been ranked among the top 25% of home health care providers in the United States," he said.
"We have continued to strive for improving by reaching the most current award of being in the top 20% of home health care providers in the United States. This can be credited by our hiring practices, our orientation, and ongoing education of staff.
“We are most humbled by this recognition and thank our staff for their work ethics and dedication, especially during the current time," Paulsson said. "It has been a very positive thing to witness, the compassion, positive attitude, and never-ending effort of all to provide care for those in need. We will continue with the efforts made to be honored by this award.”
Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.