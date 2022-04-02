Riley, Brantlee, and Porter, Chasity, Kokomo, a girl, Oaklyn Ruth Riley, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:23 p.m. March 21, 2022.

Delong, Cody and Alisha (Stacy), Kokomo, a girl, Gwendolyn Mae Delong, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:34 a.m. March 22, 2022.

