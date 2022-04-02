Births, April 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Riley, Brantlee, and Porter, Chasity, Kokomo, a girl, Oaklyn Ruth Riley, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:23 p.m. March 21, 2022. Delong, Cody and Alisha (Stacy), Kokomo, a girl, Gwendolyn Mae Delong, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:34 a.m. March 22, 2022. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Alisha Cody Kokomo Gwendolyn Mae Delong Chasity Stacy Birth Trending Video Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage. Trending Recipes PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeru couple rescued from burning homePeru man arrested in molest case1 killed in fire at apartment complexFatal apartment fire remains under investigationTipton County overpass construction begins 'very soon'State says Wildcat, Kokomo creeks not safe for swimming, consuming fishMississinewa Lake building state's largest park bathroom facilityKokomo man arrested on molest chargesA surprise fit for 50: Eastern celebrates principal’s birthdayLineup announced for 2022 Kokomo Summer Concert Series Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Videos Across Indiana Editorial: Walker, Wooden made basketball history in 1948 Anderson's newest candy shop, Uranus Indiana, brings joy on first day Vermillion County files felony voter fraud charges More Across Indiana
