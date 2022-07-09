Austin, Bryan and Abbi (Workman), a girl, Peyton Jaymes Austin, 7 pounds, 8.3 ounces, at 6:17 p.m. on June 12, 2022.
McCauley, Ryan and Amber, a girl, Brynlee Faith McCauley, 6 pounds, 14.1 ounces, at 8:54 p.m. on June 14, 2022.
Miller, Matthew and Kayla, a boy, Monroe Joseph-Glenn Miller, 8 pounds, at 8:09 p.m. on June 16, 2022.
Dunn, Jordan and Samantha, a girl, Valley Jo Dunn, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. on June 18, 2022.
Hartwich, Karen, a boy, Dakoda Reign Hartwich, 5 pounds, 11.7 ounces, at 8:56 a.m. on June 18, 2022.
Pyke, Keegan and Brianna, a boy, Tatum Edward Pyke, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:16 a.m. on June 21, 2022.
Hostettler, Schuylar and Brianna, a girl, Ryleigh Jo Ann Hostettler, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:49 p.m. on June 21, 2022.
Marrs, Matthew and Jessica, a boy, Logan James Marrs, 7 pounds, 14.3 ounces, at 8:29 a.m. on June 22, 2022.
Causey, John and Carole, a boy, Jansyn Edward Causey, 6 pounds, 1.7 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. on June 23, 2022.
Santana-Cruevas, Jose and Ayisha (Bagley), a girl, Freha Marie Ann Santana, 5 pounds, 13.1 ounces, at 5:11 p.m. on June 27, 2022.
