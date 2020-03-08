Community Howard Regional Health
Gray, Jeron, and Malone, Kendall, Kokomo, a boy, Klay Levi Gray, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:13 a.m. Feb. 18, 2020.
Shearer, Brenden, and Forkner, Abigail, Kokomo, a girl, Avery Mae Shearer, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:03 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020.
Horn, Austin and Alycia (Serowik), Greentown, a boy, Axtyn David Horn, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:07 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020.
Stewart, Albert, and Goodman, Briana, Amboy, a boy, Liam James Stewart, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:09 p.m. Feb. 23, 2020.
Jackson, Ahsten, and Sholty, Kristina, Russiaville, a boy, Remington Scott Jackson, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 23, 2020.
McCartney, Daniel, and Jones, Erin, Kokomo, a girl, Everlee Rose Irelynd McCartney, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9 a.m. Feb. 24, 2020.
