Smith, Clayton and Marissa, a boy, Cooper James Smith, 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 5:08 p.m. May 4, 2022.
Jenette, Coury and Riley, a boy, Ashton David Leigh Jenette- Beets, 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces, at 4 p.m. May 5, 2022.
Woodring, Cody and Hannah (Kirby), a girl, Emersyn Leigh Woodring, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. May 10, 2022.
Clark, Jonathan Jr. and Victoria, a boy, Jonathan Judah Warren Clark, 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces, at 8:22 p.m. May 10, 2022.
