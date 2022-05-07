Puckett, Collin and Adrianna (Smithley), a boy, Atreus Irving Puckett, 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. April 20, 2022.
Fisher, Isaiah and Kali (Smith), a girl, Xaila Cinsere Fisher, 5 pounds, 8.9 ounces, at 10:14 a.m. April 21, 2022.
Weir, Alek and Savannah, a girl, Willow Rain Weir, 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces, at 3:54 p.m. April 21, 2022.
Einselen, Matthew and Rebekah, a girl, Emma Marie Einselen, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 7:52 p.m. April 22, 2022.
New, Howard and Amy, Kokomo, a girl, Havanna Hope New, 8 pounds, at 1:45 p.m. April 22, 2022.
Martin, Darrell and Natasha, Kokomo, a girl, Magnolia Kaye Louise Martin, 9 pounds, 3.8 ounces, at 5:05 p.m. April 25, 2022.
