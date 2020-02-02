Monday
3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Maple Crest Apartments
Tuesday
1 to 1:30 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health
2 to 2:30 p.m., Howard Haven
3 to 3:30 p.m., Turtle Creek
4 to 4:30 p.m., Madison and Berkley
Wednesday
2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Villas at Waterford
4 to 4:30 p.m., Kingston Square Apartments
Thursday
3:30 to 4 p.m., Friendship Haven
4:30 to 5 p.m., Versailles and Westover
Monday
12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Silver Birch
2 to 2:45 p.m., Jefferson Manor
4:15 to 4:45 p.m., Moors of Chippendale
Tuesday
12:30 to 1:15 p.m., Doud Drive
3 to 3:45 p.m., Judson West
4:15 to 5 p.m., Spice Run
Wednesday
3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Greenacres and Crestview
Thursday
10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Primrose Community
2:30 to 3 p.m., Ivy Hills
4 to 4:45 p.m., Oliene and McKibben
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.