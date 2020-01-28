Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal, it was announced late Tuesday. The transaction is targeted to close in the second half of the year.
Shares of Delphi Technologies soared 60% in premarket trading Tuesday after news of the deal broke.
BorgWarner President and CEO Frédéric Lissalde will lead the combined company, which will be based at BorgWarner's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
“The acquisition would strengthen BorgWarner's power electronics products, capabilities and scale,” according to a press release. “Combining with Delphi Technologies is consistent with BorgWarner's evolution towards the propulsion market of the future and would enable BorgWarner to maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion.”
During a recent visit to Delphi Technologies in Kokomo, U.S. Sen. Todd Young said, “It’s really remarkable how [Delphi in Kokomo] is able to develop the next-generation technologies to run our electric vehicles, to more efficiently run all of our vehicles."
Calls to Delphi and BorgWarner were not returned late Tuesday night.
BorgWarner Inc. stockholders are expected to own about 84% of the combined company, with Delphi Technologies shareholders owning approximately 16%.
In fiscal year 2019, BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated $10.17 billion and $4.36 billion of net sales, respectively.
“Following the close of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket,” the release states.
“The combined company would offer a unique, more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading propulsion products and systems across combustion, hybrid and electric, resulting in greater content per vehicle relative to BorgWarner today.”
In the release, Lissalde said, "This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner's balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses.
"Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings. As a combined company, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions to our customers while driving increased value for our stockholders."
Lissalde added, "We have a great deal of respect for Delphi Technologies' team around the world and look forward to welcoming them to BorgWarner. We are confident that together we will be able to move faster to address market trends toward electrification."
"This is a compelling transaction that we are confident delivers clear benefits to our stakeholders," Richard F. Dauch, CEO of Delphi Technologies said in the release. "Delphi Technologies' portfolio is highly complementary to BorgWarner's, and together we plan to create a pioneering propulsion technologies company uniquely equipped to serve OEMs and aftermarket customers around the world.
“BorgWarner's team shares our focus on addressing today's and tomorrow's challenges, and the combination will create exciting opportunities for our employees. We also expect our stockholders will benefit from the opportunity to participate in the future growth and upside potential of the combined company."
