Western’s Arie Lowe and Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel won individual bowling sectional titles Saturday at Heritage Lanes.
After qualifying for the boys, Lowe owned the top seed with a 3-game series of 653. The second seed was Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson with a 625 series that started with a 255 that was the high game of the day for all bowlers. The third seed was Western’s Haydn Hunt with a 585 series. The fourth seed was Eastern’s Ethan Preston with a 582 series. The top four qualified for the individual regional tournament.
Other top finishers for the boys included Carter Hunt fifth with a 562, Connor Shane sixth with a 539, Justin Davis seventh with a 536, Grant Heyer eighth with a 523, Alex Coleman ninth with a 505 and Trenton Pulsipher 10th with a 497. Coleman is from Eastern, the others are from Western.
In the first game of the stepladder finals for the boys, Hunt had four strikes in a row late in the game and finished with a 224. This beat Preston, who started fast with three strikes in a row but then had two open frames and finished with a 192 game. In the second stepladder game, Hunt started fast with five strikes in a row and finished with a clean 237 game and beat Johnson, who started with eight marks, including some difficult spares, and finished with a 168.
In the finals, Western teammates Lowe and Hunt were close until Hunt missed a 10 pin in the fifth frame and Lowe got strikes in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames to take a commanding lead. Lowe then opened with a split in the ninth frame and also opened in the 10th frame with a chop. This opened the door for Hunt to come from behind. Hunt got strikes in the eighth and ninth frames to close the gap. He needed the first strike in the 10th frame to win, but he left the stubborn 10 pin again.
Lowe finished with a 192 game to claim the sectional title over Hunt, who had 173.
After qualifying for the girls, the top seed was Western’s Allie Boyle with a 431 series. The second seed was Kokomo’s Hummel with a 404 series. The top two qualified for the regional tournament.
Other top finishers for the girls included Western’s Harlee Reel third with a 346 series, Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden fourth with a 302 series and TC’s Kaylee Beard fifth with a 296 series.
In the stepladder finals for the girls, Hummel claimed the sectional title rolling her highest game ever with a 194 with marks in nine of the 10 frames. Boyle had difficulty getting marks and finished with a 120 game.
The sectional team tournament is Friday at 4:15 at Heritage Lanes. The regional tournament is Saturday, March 13, also at Heritage Lanes, with qualifiers from the three Indianapolis conferences coming to Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.