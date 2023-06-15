Smack dab in the middle of non-wing sprint car country, the XR Super Series for Late Models invaded the Kokomo Speedway Monday night for the single biggest payout in the track’s storied history.
When the dust settled following an intense 100-lap feature event, Indiana standout Hudson O’Neal took home $100,000 following his win in front of a jam-packed crowd that was essentially standing room only.
The event, which payed $2,000 to crack the 25 car feature starting lineup, was pretty much all O’Neal as the Martinsville shoe set quick time in qualifications, then snagged a heat race win before starting on the pole in the main event.
Early on he had to withstand Ricky Thornton, Jr.’s continued pressure before Bobby Pierce joined in on the fun, making it a three-way scrap for the top spot. O’Neal never wavered though in snaring the win.
“I know people think I don’t get too excited,” said O’Neal following the race. “But this one is pretty big for myself and the team.”
Brandon Sheppard, who previously piloted the Valvoline No. 1 that O’Neal now pilots, worked his way from the fifth row to take second and $20,000. Pierce ended up rounding out the podium with his third-place showing. Ryan Unziker was fourth and Tanner English notched fifth. English was the Hard-Charger Driver of the Race after starting 19th.
Mike Marler was sixth, Tyler Erb seventh, Brian Shirley eighth, Jonathon Davenport, fresh from claiming $129,000 at the Eldora Speedway on Saturday, took home ninth while Dale McDowell completed the top ten.
After a pair of races thus far in the series, O’Neal leads Marler by 15 points (191-176). McDowell (172) is third followed in the top five by Erb (162) and Pierce (159). The series returns to action July 10 at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
CIRCUS CITY SPEEDPLEX
The Circus City SpeedPlex had a pair of races over the weekend at the 1/8-mile bullring located on the Miami County Fairgrounds.
In Saturday’s program, the fourth point race of the new season, Parker Leek highlighted the program, scoring a pair of feature wins.
In the Outlaw Non-Wing Micro feature, Leek parlayed his outside front row starting slot into the win with Blane Culp taking second and Robert Parish third. Parker Tatro was fourth and Barbie Maynard fifth. Leek was also victorious in the Stock Non-Wing Micro feature after starting outside the third row.
Culp again was staring at Leek’s tail tank when the checkered flag fell with Noah Mehl taking third. Zach Brubaker and Maynard completed the top five. In the Senior Non-Wing Micro main event, Bill Malicoat claimed the win with Joe Leek taking second, Ed Cleveland third, Jason O’Hara fourth and Scott Kirkpatrick fifth. Jaxon Van Duyn claimed the Junior Sprint feature with Ryan Ooley taking second and Kokomo’s Gunner Rose third. Declan Fitzpatrick was fourth and Drake Tarlton fifth. Cruz Stanfill picked up the Restricted Micros feature ahead of Brody Davis and J.D. Kimmel. Kara Coffey and Hunter Smith completed the top five.
In Friday night’s Fast Friday event Stone Sharpe stole the headlines with a pair of wins.
Sharpe got by polesitter Kanon Posey to score the Stock Winged Micros feature. Ian Malicoat completed the podium with Mehl and Landon Gutwein taking fourth and fifth, respectively. Sharpe also grabbed the Stock Non-Wing Micro feature with Culp again finishing second while Leek saw his winning streak come to a close with his third-place run. Camden Winter of Galveston was fourth and Parker Bupp fifth.
Michigan driver Steve Shellenberger charged from the fourth row to pick up the Senior Non-Wing Micro A main event. Kirkpatrick was second and Brian Heidelmeier third. Brad Lozier was fourth and Shaun Miller, a winner earlier this season, took fifth. From one end of the spectrum to the other, McKenna Kren scored the Junior Sprint feature victory over Ooley and third-place Myles Bartley. Fitzpatrick and Tarlton completed the top five.
Youngster Brody Davis claimed the win in the Restricted Micro main event over Adam Artman and Stanfill. Nolan Mitchell took fourth and Kimmel fifth. Although he came up short in his first feature of the night, Parker Leek was on a mission in the Outlaw Non-Wing Micro main.
Starting outside the sixth row, Leek charged to the top spot to beat second-place Sam Kimmel and third-place Parker Bupp. Peru drivers Jacob Bretzman and Braiden Black completed the top five.
The track will return to action June 27 for the running of the Hoosier Dirt Cup. More information can be found at www.circuscityspeedplex.com.
USAC SPRINTS
California standout Jake Swanson seemed snake-bitten in his first full year competing in the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series.
His sophomore campaign though is quickly turning into a season to remember for the popular Anaheim shoe as he never trailed in the 40-lap Jesse Hockett Classic to kick off the Eastern Storm Tour at the Grandview Speedway in Pennsylvania.
Swanson has now captured three of the last four feature events for the series aboard his Arizona Racing No. 21AZ entry. The solid showing in the last four events has propelled Swanson to the top of the points standings as he chases his first national title.
Chasing Swanson to the checkered flag was Emerson Axsom while Robert Ballou rounded out the podium. Tim Buckwalter gained eight positions to finish fourth just one spot ahead of Kyle Cummins who simply blitzed the field in the 2022 Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway. Shane Cottle, a multi-time track champion at both Kokomo and Gas City, was eighth aboard his Hodges Motorsports No. 74X.
The series ventured to the Bridgeport Motorsports Park on Wednesday, followed by dates at Big Diamond Raceway (today), Williams Grove (Friday), Port Royal (Saturday) and Action Track USA (Sunday). The remaining events of the Eastern Storm tour will be covered in next week’s column.
