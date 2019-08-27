Like a kid the days after Christmas, that would be the best way to describe the way I’ve felt the last couple of days following the Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway.
On the one hand, I got the opportunity to witness four straight nights of non-wing sprint cars in ideal weather conditions. For those who read this column regularly, my theory of odd-numbered years and decent weather is still batting 1.000. Although Thursday there were some brief showers overnight, overall the track officials, drivers and fans couldn’t have asked for a better four days to conduct what is becoming the undisputed biggest non-wing sprint car event in the nation.
Aside from Thursday, which was crowded but not jam-packed, the fans came out in droves to witness the best of the best go wheel to wheel for the coveted Smackdown VII championship belt as well as the only one of its kind trophy.
The storylines were abundant.
How about Dustin Smith, who’s been piloting a sprint car for 23 years, being tabbed the Rookie of the Race for his performance all week, which included a 17th-place showing in Saturday’s finale?
In what had to make things even sweeter for Smith was the fact that his former car and car owner were on hand with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) Saturday as the undercard. After capturing a pair of series championships aboard the Dom’s Gulf No. 60, the team opted to part ways with Smith early last year.
The 2002 Kokomo track champion then teamed up with his family and put together the familiar No. 77S that fans in the area have watched for most of those 23 years. With Smith mixing it up and holding his own with the best in the business while his old team struggled to an 11th-place showing in the undercard had to have made the weekend all the sweeter for the likable Smith.
If not for Dustin Smith, the feel good story would have been his older brother Corey Smith and his steady runs aboard his Corey Smith Motorsports No. 66S.
Between juggling his children’s athletics (his daughter Caitlyn is a standout in gymnastics and track while his son C.J. plays football) and a full-time job, the elder Smith found enough time to get his ride ready to roll as evidenced by his 17th-place showing in Saturday’s championship race.
Lincoln’s Dave Darland’s first year of acting as owner/driver of his No. 36D had some growing pains as motor woes plagued the three-time Smackdown titlist each night. Former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle looked like the Cottle of old in his qualifiers race Saturday night when Clinton Boyles made a move that couldn’t really be called a missed slide job but more of trying to kill Cottle’s momentum.
Whichever side of the fence one is standing on, whatever it was didn’t work as it sent both cars flipping wildly down the backstretch and reignited a rivalry that boiled over a year ago at Gas City when the two got together battling for a win.
“Like I told my wife [Michelle],” said a still very sore Cottle Monday, “there are some guys you can race like that with and some you just can’t. The night before [Brady] Bacon and I were like that for a whole heat race and never touched each other. Obviously with [Boyles] that’s not the case.”
Cottle spent Saturday night in the emergency room with a concussion and observation.
He noted that his sprint car season is probably over and he noted that as of Monday he wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to compete in the Sunday’s Ted Horn 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Championship Series cars.
Sunday afternoon I received numerous texts from fans saying that the racing wasn’t as exciting as years past, that there wasn’t enough lead changes, etc.
Having a day to think about those texts and truthfully, watch replays on FloRacing.com, it did seem that there weren’t many passes for the top spot — but man, the racing back in the pack was as intense as I can recall seeing in years.
My takeaways from the four days I’ve been waiting on for the last seven months were that it was great to see Thomas Meseraull get Tom Eades his first USAC National Sprint Car Series win. The emotion on Eades’ face in victory lane was priceless.
Secondly, Logan Seavey is going to be moving on to great things soon.
Known primarily for his championship prowess aboard a midget, Seavey showed that given an opportunity he can and will be a force aboard a sprint car as evidenced by his dominating win Friday night and strong showing again on Saturday in the championship.
The third thing that impressed me was the poise and maturity that C.J. Leary has shown with his new Reinbold-Underwood Racing/AME No. 19AZ.
The former Kokomo track champion is virtually a podium machine night in and night out. Only once has he finished outside the top 10 all season and that was after flattening a left rear this past week in the feature and having to restart at the tail of the field.
Finally, Tyler Courtney has all the tools to be the next great USAC star.
Following in the shadow of his late best friend Bryan Clauson, Courtney exhibits all the qualities and talents that are going to take him far in USAC if he opts to stay with the sanctioning body. My biggest fear is that one of NASCAR’s lower-tier teams will lure him down south and he’ll follow in the same path that J.J. Yeley is currently on where Yeley is making a good living, but not in a very competitive situation.
Now the countdown is on until next year’s Smackdown. It seems like each and every year the event continues to grow by leaps and bounds and one can’t help but wonder how much bigger this event can become.
There was a time that the Knoxville Nationals was just another big race but look at it now, 15,000 fans for an entire week. With the O’Connor family at the helm, picturing the Smackdown as non-wings version of Knoxville isn’t all that much of a stretch.
