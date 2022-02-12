Jackson Money lived up to his last name for Tipton’s boys basketball team in Friday night’s game against visiting Culver Academy. The sophomore guard put together a 7-0 run in the third quarter to break a 34-34 tie and give the Blue Devils a 41-34 lead.
Nolan Swan then drained three 3-pointers and four free throws to help Tipton continue to pull away from the Eagles on its way to a 66-47 victory. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 38-17 in the second half, including 16-6 in the third quarter.
Swan finished with a game-high 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Nate Powell also had a big night for the Blue Devils (12-4), scoring 20 points on perfect 10-of-10 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-4 senior also had seven rebounds. Money, meanwhile, added 13 points on 5-of-6 firing from the field and 2-of-2 work at the charity stripe. He also had three rebounds and three assists.
As a team, the Blue Devils sizzled the nets at a 61% clip (25 of 41) from the field and meshed 11 of 12 free throws. They were 5 of 14 from 3-point range and won the rebound battle 27-18. Tipton’s only sign of the long layoff between games was the six first-quarter turnovers. After that first quarter, the Blue Devils had just five more turnovers for the game.
“I thought all in all, it was a great win,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I thought Nate and Nolan played unbelievable. We work hard on our free throws and [Friday] we continued to hit those — 11 out of 12 — well. This is a quality win for us and [especially] not having played in two weeks.”
Tipton hosts Taylor tonight, and it will be senior night.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CARROLL 66, SHERIDAN 28
Class 2A No. 7-ranked Carroll cruised past Sheridan to remain undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Up 21-7 after the first quarter, the visiting Cougars blanked the Blackhawks 12-0 in the second quarter to build a commanding 33-7 lead. From there, the Cougars went on to lead 53-18 after the third quarter.
Owen Duff led the Cougars (16-1, 6-0 HHC) with 17 points. Jake Skinner had 12 points, Austin Kuns had eight, Will Eldridge and Trent Metzger had six apiece and Griffin Viney and Eli Harshbarger had five apiece.
Carroll has league games remaining against Taylor (next Friday) and Eastern (Feb. 24).
PERU 70, MANCHESTER 49
Matt Ross poured in 30 points to lead the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bengal Tigers to the road win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Braxten Robbins scored 13 points for Peru, Matt Roettger had 12 and Gavin Eldridge had eight.
Peru (14-1 overall, 6-0 TRC) is the last remaining unbeaten in TRC play. It has league games remaining against Rochester (next Friday), Maconaquah (Feb. 22) and Wabash (Feb. 25).
Peru hosts Western tonight.
SOUTHWOOD 76, MAC 62
Down 16-6 after the first quarter, Maconaquah closed to within 31-29 by halftime, but Southwood regained control in the second half. The Knights pulled away to hand the visiting Braves their first TRC loss.
“We got off to a slow start and didn’t seem like we could kick it up a notch. Our defense wasn’t there [Friday],” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves (12-4, 4-1 TRC) with 27 points. Bauer Maple had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, Brayden Betzner had eight points and Brennan Bailey and Josiah Ball had six points apiece. Bailey also had four assists.
The Braves host Cass tonight.
