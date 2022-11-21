Carroll’s boys basketball team had its community buzzing throughout the 2021-22 season. The Cougars roared to a 24-2 record and a Class 2A Final Four appearance.
The buzz remains as the new season nears. The Cougars return four starters and all of their key reserves from their first regional-title team.
There is one big change. Adam Tussinger is the new coach. He was promoted from assistant coach to replace Bodie Bender, who departed after four seasons to take Mishawaka’s coaching position.
Tussinger is a former Carroll player. As a senior in 2008, he helped Carroll win its first sectional championship.
“I grew up in Carroll County, was a part of the basketball program under Coach [Jeff] Hodson,” he said. “It’s an incredible honor to be chosen as the head coach of this program. I’m excited to do what I can to help these players reach their potential, not just for this coming season, but for our younger levels/feeder system as well.”
Tussinger will build his first squad around the KT All-Area duo of 6-foot-3 senior guard Owen Duff (16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists last season) and 6-4 senior forward Jake Skinner (14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists).
“Having been around those two the last three years and now heading into their senior seasons has been incredible,” Tussinger said. “Both Jake and Owen are gifted players who, in my opinion, don’t get enough recognition for what they have accomplished the last three seasons. The stats speak for themselves, but what I’ve talked about with both of them is how well they lead our team. They set the bar high by leading by example, but they also know when to step in and be more vocal.
“It’s essentially like having a couple extra coaches on the floor, which makes our jobs easier.”
Chris Huerta, a 5-8 junior point guard, is another key returning player. He averaged 12.3 points and 2.4 assists last season.
The Cougars also return 6-0 senior guard Austin Kuns (5.3 points), 6-2 junior guard/forward Griffin Viney (4.4), 6-0 junior guard Eli Harshbarger, 6-4 senior forward Noah Falkenberg, 6-1 junior guard Trent Metzger and 6-2 senior forward Mason Ray.
Two sophomores, 6-2 forward Eli Falkenberg and 6-2 guard Luke Tanner, are new to the varsity.
Tussinger wants his players to embrace the expectations they’re facing after last season. He anticipates competitive battles throughout the season including in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and in Sectional 38.
Carroll visits Cass to open the season.
Bryan Gaskins, Kokomo Tribune
CASS
Lewis Cass returns four starters from a team that went 13-12 a year ago.
The Kings were dominant at times, but they also struggled at times in close games.
But they were competitive against strong teams in those close games. They led Carroll — which ended up being a Class 2A semistate team — most of the way before falling 50-49 in the season opener. They let a late lead slip away against Tipton, which went on to win a Class 2A sectional title. They were beat on a buzzer-beater by Peru, which went on to win a Class 3A sectional title. They were within six points after three quarters of play against Kokomo, which was a Class 4A semistate team. They let a halftime lead slip away in the sectional championship game against Rensselaer.
Considering all they have back from last year, coach Kyle Johnson is looking for the Kings to take a big step forward this year.
“I think that there’s some things this year that I hope we do a little bit better than last year: finishing games,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we did a very good job of finishing games. We’ve done a good job the last few years improving upon our defense. Our defensive average has gone down the last three years. But like any other team, I think the key is being able to play as a group, playing for each other and not for ourselves. If we have strong team chemistry I think we can be a special team.”
The Kings return KT All-Area player Tyson Good. The 6-foot-6 senior averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. He made 36 3-pointers at 33% and shot 76% from foul line.
They also return Luke Chambers, a 6-5 senior who averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and shot 62% from the field.
Other returning starters include 6-4 junior L.J. Hillis (6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists) and 5-10 senior Haden McClain. Keaton Lewellen, a 6-6 senior, will step into a starting role.
The bench will include 5-10 junior Owen Lowe, 6-0 junior Wyatt Loos, 6-0 senior Breyton Hensley and 6-2 freshman Trey Johnson.
Cass hosts Carroll Tuesday to open the season.
Beau Wicker, CNHI Sports Indiana
TRI-CENTRAL
Tri-Central is starting a new era in 2022-23.
Cam Hindman takes over for Bill Bowen as the varsity coach after serving as Bowen’s junior varsity coach. Bowen, along with varsity assistant Kyle Sears, left for Sheridan last spring. Hindman will have a new staff and some new faces on the varsity as the Trojans return limited varsity experience from last season as they graduated scoring and rebounding leader Jake Chapman (1,596 career points), point guard Caden Leininger and the frontcourt of Luke Martin and Jace Cassity.
“Without a doubt, it’s player buy-in to a new coaching style,” Hindman said. “Coaching changes are extremely difficult for college-level players to handle as evidenced by the transfer portal everyone watches. These kids are experiencing this as 15-, 16-, and 17-year-olds.
“With that said, I think we are meeting that challenge and have a bunch of young men who believe in what we are doing.”
Guard Landon Grant (8.4 points, 2.3 assists), guard Colby Wyrick, guard Stetson Newcom, guard Daetyn Horn and forward Gabe Fowler are TC’s returning players.
Hindman is looking at Trenton Patz, Ethan Tragesser, Logan Younce, Drake Ramseyer, Tanner England and Aren Hoback for possible roles.
Tri-Central opens the season at home on Tuesday against Tipton in the annual Pilgrim Cup battle.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
TIPTON
The Tipton Blue Devils finally had a full offseason and an uninterrupted season under coach Cliff Hawkins in 2021-22, and the results showed it.
In coach Cliff Hawkins’ first two seasons at Tipton, he was unable to have full off-seasons and suffered interruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, players had to learn and adjust to his system on the go and never were able to fully grasp the system and expectations.
Last year, the Blue Devils finally found that success. They won Class 2A Sectional 39 and finished with a 17-7 record.
Tipton graduated three key seniors from last year’s sectional championship team, but they also return three starters. The biggest loss to graduation was 6-foot-4 Nate Powell, who led Tipton in scoring (19 ppg) and rebounding (11 rpg) as well as hustle plays and floor burns. Tipton graduated more size in 6-7 center Sam Ridgeway and also saw sixth man Aden Tolle graduate. But the well is not dry.
The return of juniors Nolan Swan (16.7 ppg, 5 apg) and Jaxson Money (8 ppg) and sophomore Grady Carpenter (9 ppg, 5 apg), as well as key bench players has fans excited to see what the Blue Devils can do this season. Seniors Connor Hussong and Maverick Conaway and junior Gavin Hare return with some experience and sophomores Landon Speidel and Sam Quigley are key newcomers.
“We lost some good players to graduation, but we return some good players too,” Hawkins said. “We may be a bit more perimeter oriented. … [It’s a] very fundamental team. A team that collectively moves the ball.”
Tipton opens against Tri-Central on Tuesday in the annual Pilgrim Cup battle.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
