Peru’s boys basketball team came from behind to beat Maconaquah 64-53 in the Miami County Invitational championship game Saturday night at Maconaquah.
Maconaquah led Peru 28-23 with 4:45 left in the third quarter when Peru coach Eric Thompson called a timeout.
“We had to have a little skull session to figure out what we need to do,” Thompson said. “It took us a little while, but once we did, then we were able to pull away, and get it done.”
Peru (7-1) went on an 8-0 run with the help of Treyden Curtis, who hit two 3-pointers. The Tigers led 31-28 with 3:02 left in the quarter.
Maconaquah responded with buckets by Sam Bourne and Nolan Kelly to take a 32-31 lead, which would be the Braves’ last lead of the night. Peru’s Michael Chandler then hit a jumper at the 1:15 mark to give Peru a 33-32 lead.
“The guys did a good job of recognizing what was there,” Thompson added. “We played our way, and we followed the game plan.”
Maconaquah (3-5) didn’t get its first lead until Cole Borden hit a jumper with no time left on the clock to give the Braves a 23-21 lead at halftime. Maconaquah went on a 5-2 run for the 28-23 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
“Our offense struggled from that point after the five-point lead,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “Curtis hit a couple of 3s for them, and also hit a big 3-point play. He was really physical.”
Peru was led by Curtis with 25 points. Daunte Majors added 12 and Matthew Ross scored 10. At 7-1, the Tigers are off to their best start since the 2010-11 team opened 8-0.
Bourne led Maconaquah with 14 points. Feenix Kile added 10 and Hayden Maiben scored nine.
— Kenny Hetzler
WESTERN WINS 2
Western went 2-0 with victories over Union County and Sheridan in the Western Classic, which brought together four teams for prearranged matchups. Benton Central was the fourth team. The Bison also went 2-0.
The Panthers beat Union County 65-43 in the morning session and beat Sheridan 56-29 in the evening session. The Panthers (5-4) had strong starts in both games — they 15-1 after the first quarter in their first game and led 19-6 after the first quarter in their second game.
“I thought we were locked in defensively,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I thought everyone who played contributed offensively and defensively and it all started with their hustle and effort. We were the hardest playing team for 64 minutes [Saturday] and it was fun to watch.”
Against Union County (1-5), Kyle Sanders led the Panthers with 18 points, Nathaniel Liddell followed with 14, Evan Kretz had 12, Avery Hayes had eight and Conner Linn had six. Alex VanWinkle led the Class 2A Patriots with 14 points.
Against Sheridan (3-5), Sanders scored 12 points, Liddell had 11, Cooper Jarvis had eight and Kretz and Linn had six apiece. Ethan Moister led the Class 2A Blackhawks with 18 points.
“We passed the ball well [in both games],” Lewis said. “I thought Liddell, Kretz and Sanders were really good offensively and I thought Hayes was unbelievable defensively for us.”
Western hosts Oak Hill on Friday.
CASS 48, ROCHESTER 44
Freshman Tyson Good scored a game-high 14 points in Lewis Cass’ 48-44 win over Rochester at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Easton Good and Austin Holt each had nine points for the Kings (5-3).
Cass led 14-6 after one quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 34-25 after three.
Kyle Reinartz had 10 points, Grant McCarter scored nine and Quin Stesiak added eight to lead the Zebras (5-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.