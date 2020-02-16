E&B Paving wins national award for quality

Greenbelt, Md. — The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced that E&B Paving Inc. of Kokomo won a 2019 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement. The company received its award today at a ceremony during the association’s 65th Annual Meeting in Maui, Hawaii.

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2019 NAPA Chairman John Harper. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that E&B Paving Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

E&B Paving Inc. won the award for its work on three roads in Logansport, Ind. Project challenges included having separate paving crews on different sites, three different asphalt mixes made in different plants and project scheduling. E&B Paving was able to overcome all obstacles to keep the project moving and produce smooth, high-quality asphalt pavements in all three locations.

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance announces new agency manager

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance announces that Matt McQuinn has been promoted to agency manager for the Clinton Agency, overseeing Clinton, Howard and Tipton counties.

McQuinn began his career at Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance in 2005 as an agent. He has earned many company-sponsored awards including eight Premier Agent awards.

He is a graduate of Ball State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education. Prior to joining Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, he taught social studies at Western Middle School for seven years.

McQuinn lives with his wife, Kortney, in Forest, Indiana. They have four children: Hannah, Macie, Kendall and Kane. He and his family attend Kirklin Christian Church. Active in the community, McQuinn is a past member of the school board of the Clinton Central School Corporation, past president of the Clinton Central Education Foundation and former Forest Township Trustee. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, coaching basketball, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has served Hoosiers for nearly 86 years. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., the company has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Banking and other financial services and products are also available through its local offices and online at www.infarmbureau.com

Community First Bank of Indiana opening Noblesville branch

Community First Bank of Indiana is pleased to announce the official opening on Mondau, February 17 of their new branch location at 17661 Village Center Drive, Noblesville.

President & CEO Robb Blume said, “We are tremendously excited to be opening our first full-service banking facility in Noblesville and our third Hamilton County office inside of 12 months. Our talented staff stands ready to assist you with your banking needs, whether personal or business. We look forward to deepening our ties to Hamilton County by serving your banking, mortgage and investment needs.”

With this new branch, Community First Bank can now offer a 24/7 ATM, night drop, coin machine, and more staff to serve their customers in Noblesville.

Joshua Faudree, Branch Manager, was born and raised in Hamilton County, went to college at Manchester University, and has worked in the banking industry since 2012. Josh is involved with “Keep Noblesville Beautiful” and the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce. Josh said, “I look forward to continuing the great service our community has come to rely on with the opening of our new Noblesville location. Welcome to our family!”

Scott Hammersley, Commercial Loan Group Manager, is a graduate of Ball State University and has over 27 years of banking experience both in retail and commercial banking. Scott said, “I have a tremendous passion for what we do. I want to have meaningful, in-depth conversations about your business/industry, your competitors, your long-term goals, your decision- making strategy, and whatever else might be top of mind. When this is accomplished, I can then assemble YOUR bank TEAM and match financial solutions to your needs.”

Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, where they currently have three branches, two branches in Westfield and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com. MEMBER FDIC, Equal Housing Lender