Indiana American Water names Justin Schneider Consumer Affairs Director
Indiana American Water today announced it has hired Justin Schneider to serve as the company’s director of consumer affairs.
Schneider brings more than 14 years of experience to his new position. Prior to joining Indiana American Water, he served as director of state government relations for Indiana Farm Bureau. His professional experience also includes serving as a judicial law clerk at the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Schneider has also served as president of the American Agricultural Law Association and held various leadership positions with the Indiana State Bar Association. The Indiana Water Resources Association earlier this year recognized him with an Outstanding Achievement Award for leadership and legislative support of recent water resource efforts in Indiana.
“Schneider’s experience will help us as we further develop and implement our engagement activities with communities and consumers to support our growth strategies and economic development initiatives,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “His background includes extensive experience advocating at the Indiana Legislature on a number of issues, including those dealing with water quality and infrastructure investment.
“The water and wastewater industry is facing a number of challenges and opportunities, including the need to replace aging infrastructure that, in many cases, is nearing the end of its useful life,” Prine continued. “I look forward to working with Justin to help us address these challenges and to ensure we continue to serve the best interests of our customers.”
Schneider earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. and a Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington, Ind. He is also a graduate of the Indiana Agricultural Leadership program.
IU Health Tipton Hospital recognizes extraordinary nurses with DAISY Award program
TIPTON, Ind. – Nurses at IU Health Tipton Hospital are being honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The Award at IU Health Tipton Hospital is sponsored by the IU Health Foundation.
The fall 2019 award recipient is Carrie Bitner. Carrie is a nurse in our Endoscopy/Surgery unit and was nominated by one of her peers. “I would like to nominate Carri Bitner for the DAISY award. Carri demonstrates exceptional nursing care to all patients undergoing endoscopy. She exhibits a calm demeanor during care of patients with difficult medical histories, and is very skillful in assisting with airway management in caring for patients with compromised airways. Carri is the “go to” person for this unit, often starting difficult IV’s, sorting out scheduling problems, and training new nurses to the unit and nursing students during their clinicals. She is very adept at trouble shooting equipment problems, ensuring all procedures are completed as scheduled. Her smile lights up the room, often reliving the stress patients endure prior to undergoing procedures. Carri is a great asset to this unit as an exceptional nurse, troubleshooter and staff educator.” Congratulations Carri!
We would also like to congratulate the following nurses on being nominated for the Fall 2019 DAISY award: Kelly Hawkins, Carri Bitner, Cindy Moreland, Melody Barnett, Andrea Mamaril, Laura Jordan and Kimberly Overmyer.
The Staff Nurse Council at IU Health Tipton Hospital has worked on the details to bring the program to Tipton. IU Health Tipton Hospital will continue to accept nominations for our spring 2020 DAISY Award recipient. Nomination forms will be located in the waiting rooms of the hospital, or an electronic copy may be requested by calling Bianca Reed at 765.675.8565 or email breed6@iuhealth.org. Patients, visitors, staff, physicians are all invited to participate in nominating a nurse that has made a difference in your life. We highly recommend using the space provided on the form to tell your story of how the nurse impacted you or your loved one.
