While Labor Day in 2019 might be nice day off and a long weekend, the history behind the holiday is a rich one.
The holiday, that is celebrating its quasquicentennial anniversary this year, falls on the first Monday of September. The day recognizes the creation of the labor movement, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
“It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country,” according to the DOL website.
The first Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, as planned with the Central Labor Union. On June 28, 1894, President Grove Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September a national holiday, according to the DOL website.
Labor Day events:
Labor Day Picnic, hosted by UAW Local 292, 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday in Foster Park, visit www.facebook.com/uawlocal292.
Labor Day Church Softball Classic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday, in Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Rd., visit www.facebook.com/Labor-Day-Church-Softball-Classic.
2019 Tecumseh Lodge Powwow, opens 9 a.m., tribal dancing at 1 and 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., visit www.crazycrow.com/site/event/tecumseh-lodge-powwow.
Vince Osman Season Championship and Fireworks Show, gates open at 4 p.m., cars on track at 6 p.m, fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Sunday, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Rd., visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Shortened hours for Labor Day:
- Jack’s Donuts: closes at noon.
- Kokomo Family YMCA: 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Closings for Labor Day:
- Sol House
- Junk ‘n Java Cafe
- Mo Joe coffee closed at both locations.
- Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
- Rozzi’s Catering Continental
- Big Ben Coffee
- Inidana University-Kokomo
- Banner Flower House
- Kokomo Humane Society
- Oscar’s Pizza
- Sound of Music
