By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through March 22:
Total Cases: 328,275
Total Deaths: 14,376
United States:
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through March 22:
Total cases: 15,219
Total deaths: 54
Indiana:
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 22:
Cases: 201
Deaths: 6
Note: Howard County saw no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the county's total stands at 6. On Saturday, the number of cases in Howard County was incorrect. It should have said there are six cases and no deaths.
Ivy Tech closes buildings
Ivy Tech Community College announced that effective 5:00 pm (local time) on Friday, March 20 all of its buildings will be closed until further notice. The College will continue to operate and deliver instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced. With the closure of its buildings additional services to students will now also be provided virtually including advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.
Post 1152 closes
VFW Post 1152 will be closed until further notice following the guidelines set by the Indiana Governor, Indiana and Howard County Health Departments do to the outbreak of the COVID-19.
State parks
remain open
Entrance fees at properties have been temporarily suspended at all DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas.
Inns and cabins remain open at this time, but for those who would prefer to cancel or reschedule due to COVID-19, call 866-622-6746.
Corona quote
’To the virus pandemic, we want to respond with the universality of prayer, of compassion, of tenderness.”
- Pope Francis
