Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Russiaville Cemetery clean-off, remove all decorations by April 2.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Ready, Set, Create!, 4:30-5:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for kindergarteners through tweens, build a wind-powered puff mobile using household items and earn Digital Diver Points. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Trivia night, 8 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., all questions will be about pro wrestling, grand prize $200, teams must be six people or fewer, free to compete but sign-up required before event begins.
Wednesday
Open mic night, 6-9 p.m., Coopers Pub, 113 E. Sycamore St., full PA system provided; performers only need to bring instruments.
