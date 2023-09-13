WEDNESDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Free shred day, 5:15-7:15 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Please have no more than three file boxes per vehicle, with no plastic of any kind or any wire-bound files. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. For more information, call 765-453-4020, ext. 1315, or email jfunk@solfcu.org.
Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Learn easy basket weaving. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Autonomic Response Testing (ART) workshop, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meeting room, 1704 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo. This class is free to attend and open to all. The speaker, Dr. Gale Keppel, BS/DC, a practicing physician of Chiropractic, will be conducting the workshop. This is an opportunity for you to explore and/or learn about a valuable “tool” for detecting body imbalances and what one can do for them.
FRIDAY
DJ and Line Dance Party, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Kokomo County Palace, 2011 N. Market St., Kokomo. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/thekokomocountrypalace.
