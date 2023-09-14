THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Free shred day, 5:15-7:15 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Please have no more than three file boxes per vehicle, with no plastic of any kind or any wire-bound files. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. For more information, call 765-453-4020, ext. 1315, or email jfunk@solfcu.org.
Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Learn easy basket weaving. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Autonomic Response Testing (ART) workshop, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meeting room, 1704 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo. This class is free to attend and open to all. The speaker, Dr. Gale Keppel, BS/DC, a practicing physician of Chiropractic, will be conducting the workshop. This is an opportunity for you to explore and/or learn about a valuable “tool” for detecting body imbalances and what one can do for them.
FRIDAY
DJ and Line Dance Party, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Kokomo County Palace, 2011 N. Market St., Kokomo. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/thekokomocountrypalace.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
