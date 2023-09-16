SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo Beach parking lot, 802 W. Park Ave., Kokomo. To participate, parking spaces can be purchased for $5 each. Spaces must be reserved in advance. For more information, call the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Office at 765-456-7275.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Community Concerts presents Divas 3, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. This vibrant performance honors the iconic hits of the great divas, including the best of Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Cher. Season tickets can be purchased for $60. Single tickets are $25 for adults, and single tickets for children/students are free. To purchase tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6-8 p.m., In His Image Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
