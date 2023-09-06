THURSDAY
IU Kokomo Annual Golf Outing, 7:30 a.m., Wildcat Creek Golf Course, 3200 Timber Valley Drive, Kokomo. The golf outing consists of a round of golf starting in either the morning or afternoon, with a lunch beginning at noon. This event has foursomes and hole sponsorships available to support the Indiana University Kokomo Fund.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Music at the Fairground Featuring Eastern Connection, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. In case of rain, go to the fairground’s cattle barn. Please bring your own lawn chairs. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
FRIDAY
Smiles for Vets Free Dental Care for Indiana Veterans, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, 5111 Clinton Avenue, Kokomo. Dr. Melissa Jarrell and her team will host Smiles for Vets, providing hundreds of U.S. Veterans with free dental care. Line up begins at 8 a.m., doors open at 9 a.m. For more information, call 765-453-4369, or visit www.jarrelldentistry.com/services/smiles-for-vets.
SATURDAY
9/11 Stair Climb and Memorial Tribute Challenge, 8:46 a.m.–5 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, call Kokomo Family YMCA at 765-457-4447, or visit www.runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/911MartyMeyersandCarlKoontz.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Featuring Runaway June, 6-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Grammy-nominated country music trio Runaway June brings their act to Kokomo, featuring opener Walker Montgomery. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.